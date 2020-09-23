French media sign open letter backing Charlie Hebdo following new death threats

Communal harmony still prevails in J-K's Mattan village



The symbol of communal harmony between different sects is still alive in South Kashmir's Mattan village. In the three localities of Seer Hamdan, Srigufwara, and Mattan village of Anantnag district, brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs is intact even now. Mattan is one of the famous villages of Anantnag that depicts the age old and rich cultural past of Kashmir in the shape of brotherhood among locals. Before the 90s, a large population of Pandits and Sikh communities were living with Muslims and the village was a unique example of brotherhood and a symbol of communal harmony for many. However, in the 90s, a number of Pandit families left the Valley and migrated to Jammu and other places of the country due to the insurgency.

