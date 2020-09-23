Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French media sign open letter backing Charlie Hebdo following new death threats

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
French media sign open letter backing Charlie Hebdo following new death threatsMore than 100 French news outlets on Wednesday called on people to support satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which was attacked by gunmen in 2015, after its staff received new death threats. The magazine republished cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed earlier this month at the start of a trial of suspects in the 2015 attack on their Paris office. While the edition sold out in France, it provoked condemnation from several Muslim countries, and al-Qaeda militants reportedly threatened a repeat of the 2015 massacre of the magazine's staff. Charlie Hebdo published the open letter on the front page of its new edition, denouncing "new totalitarian ideologies, sometimes claiming to be inspired...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
News video: Mississippi Department of Health reports 465 COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths

Mississippi Department of Health reports 465 COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths

 The Mississippi Department of Health reported 465 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths with one new death in Harrison and Stone counties and two new deaths in Jackson and Pearl River counties.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Charlie Hebdo French satirical weekly newspaper

Charlie Hebdo republishes Muhammad cartoons on eve of terror attack trial [Video]

Charlie Hebdo republishes Muhammad cartoons on eve of terror attack trial

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has reprinted caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that were cited by Islamic extremists as a reason for the murderous attack on the magazine’s office in 2015.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:16Published
Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago [Video]

Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago

France will reopen one of the darkest chapters in its modern history as dozens go on trial for the terror attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:49Published
Charlie Hebdo trial opens five years after attack [Video]

Charlie Hebdo trial opens five years after attack

The trial of 14 alleged accomplices of Islamist gunmen who targeted French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket, killing 17 people, began on Wednesday. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

Muhammad Muhammad Founder of Islam

Deadly clashes in India's Bengaluru over Facebook post on Prophet [Video]

Deadly clashes in India's Bengaluru over Facebook post on Prophet

At least three dead in tech hub during violence over a reported derogatory post about the Prophet Muhammad, police say.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:46Published
Three killed in India over reported Facebook post [Video]

Three killed in India over reported Facebook post

Three people were killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammad, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

Paris Paris Capital of France

Coronavirus: Marseille and Paris call out French government over latest COVID-19 measures [Video]

Coronavirus: Marseille and Paris call out French government over latest COVID-19 measures

Bars and restaurants in Marseille and Guadeloupe, where there are currently more than 250 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, will have to shut from Saturday.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:37Published
The show will go on: City of Paris saves historic theater from closure [Video]

The show will go on: City of Paris saves historic theater from closure

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:05Published
Meet the teacher thought to be France's most tattooed man [Video]

Meet the teacher thought to be France's most tattooed man

Sylvain, 35, a schoolteacher in Essonne, south of Paris, has spent nearly €60,000 having his body covered in tattoos.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Paris Eiffel tower evacuated after 'bomb threat', security agencies on high alert

 After a phone-in bomb threat, the Eiffel Tower has been evacuated following which Police cordoned off the Parisian landmark around midday after an anonymous..
WorldNews

Muslims Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam

Protest against China slave camps, 'genocide' of Uyghurs outside UN office [Video]

Protest against China slave camps, 'genocide' of Uyghurs outside UN office

A protest was organised against China outside the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. The 3-day long demonstration, consisting of a photo exhibition, was organised by a group called the World Uyghur Congress. It was titled 'Made In China = Uyghur Forced Labour'. The protestors accused the Chinese government of forcing the Uyghurs, a Muslim minority group in the country's northwest Xinjiang province, into forced labour and even attempting a genocide. Beijing has allegedly been trying to stamp out the community's religious and cultural identity in order to assimilate it more fully into the majority Han Chinese community. Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uyghur Congress, sought international pressure on China to stop the Uyghurs' persecution and boycott by international companies to prevent forced labour. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:14Published
Communal harmony still prevails in J-K's Mattan village [Video]

Communal harmony still prevails in J-K's Mattan village

The symbol of communal harmony between different sects is still alive in South Kashmir's Mattan village. In the three localities of Seer Hamdan, Srigufwara, and Mattan village of Anantnag district, brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs is intact even now. Mattan is one of the famous villages of Anantnag that depicts the age old and rich cultural past of Kashmir in the shape of brotherhood among locals. Before the 90s, a large population of Pandits and Sikh communities were living with Muslims and the village was a unique example of brotherhood and a symbol of communal harmony for many. However, in the 90s, a number of Pandit families left the Valley and migrated to Jammu and other places of the country due to the insurgency.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 05:06Published

Sudarshan TV violated programme code, issued notice: Govt

 Days after the Supreme Court asked the Union government why it had not examined alleged programme code violations by Sudarshan TV's series on alleged..
IndiaTimes

Al-Qaeda Al-Qaeda Salafi jihadist organization

More people in WB working for al-Qaeda: NIA

 The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has arrested six al-Qaeda terrorists from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, has found that more people in the..
IndiaTimes

Mamata Banerjee made Bengal 'safe haven' for nefarious activities: Union Minister Babul Supriyo

 Supriyo said that Mamata "continues to play with fire with appeasement politics," after the NIA busted Pakistan-sponsored Al-Qaeda modules in Murshidabad, West..
DNA

Arrested Al Qaeda terrorists had plans to travel to Kashmir for weapons delivery

 Al Qaeda terrorists, who were nabbed early Saturday by NIA teams from Kerala and West Bengal, had plans to travel to Jammu and Kashmir for weapons delivery along..
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

Apple launches online store in India [Video]

Apple launches online store in India

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
A Manhattan restaurant has resorted to serving diners in PLASTIC BUBBLES [Video]

A Manhattan restaurant has resorted to serving diners in PLASTIC BUBBLES

A Manhattan restaurant has resorted to serving diners in PLASTIC BUBBLES as indoor dining is still forbidden in New York City. Upper West Side eatery Cafe Du Soleil has 16 plastic pods set up on..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published
iPhone's latest change helps users set Gmail as default email client [Video]

iPhone's latest change helps users set Gmail as default email client

Tech giant Google has updated its latest version of Gmail, adding the option for it to become the default email option on iPhones. According to Mashable, the new option is in response to a change made..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Islamic State’s New Caliph Snitched For US Military In Iraq – OpEd

Islamic State’s New Caliph Snitched For US Military In Iraq – OpEd Newly released US government documents allege [1] the Islamic State's new leader Muhammad Sa'id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla identified dozens of fellow militants as...
Eurasia Review

Nabbed Al-Qaeda men amassed firecrackers to make IEDs: NIA

 The NIA on Saturday busted an inter-state terror module sponsored by Al Qaeda from Pakistan. There were nine men arrested from West Bengal and Kerala who were...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

9 Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested during raids by NIA in Kerala, West Bengal

 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning carried out searches and arrested nine terrorists of the banned terror organisation...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsDNAHinduKhaleej Times

Tweets about this

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Al Qaeda terrorists, who were nabbed early Saturday by NIA teams from Kerala and West Bengal, had plans to travel t… https://t.co/rP6GG3daNB 5 days ago

BhagatS61122013

Bhagat Singh 9 Al-Qaeda Terrorists Arrested In Multiple Raids By NIA In Kerala, Bengal https://t.co/XUfZd5EJ5r Was… https://t.co/Fbkr3e871g 6 days ago