French media sign open letter backing Charlie Hebdo following new death threats
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
More than 100 French news outlets on Wednesday called on people to support satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which was attacked by gunmen in 2015, after its staff received new death threats. The magazine republished cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed earlier this month at the start of a trial of suspects in the 2015 attack on their Paris office. While the edition sold out in France, it provoked condemnation from several Muslim countries, and al-Qaeda militants reportedly threatened a repeat of the 2015 massacre of the magazine's staff. Charlie Hebdo published the open letter on the front page of its new edition, denouncing "new totalitarian ideologies, sometimes claiming to be inspired...
