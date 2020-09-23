Global  
 

Justice Ginsburg becomes first woman to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

WorldNews Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Justice Ginsburg becomes first woman to lie in state at U.S. CapitolSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be First Woman to Lie in State at US Capitol

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Will Be First Woman to Lie in State at US Capitol 00:53

 Justice Ginsburg died on Friday, September 18th, at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Trainer Does Push-Ups in Front of Her Casket

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg's longtime trainer said goodbye to the late Supreme Court Justice with an ode to their notorious workouts ... doing push-ups in front of her..
TMZ.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's longtime trainer honors her with push-ups at Capitol ceremony

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was well known for her rigorous exercise routine, working out even as she battled cancer.
 
USATODAY.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer Bryant Johnson honors her with 3 push-ups in front of her casket at the Capitol

 Bryant Johnson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg's personal trainer, honored her Friday at the U.S. Capitol by doing three push-ups in front of her casket.
USATODAY.com

Ceremony for Ruth Bader Ginsburg lying in state at U.S. Capitol

 The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg became the first woman in history to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, following her death last week at age..
CBS News

United States Capitol United States Capitol Seat of the United States Congress

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes History, First Woman to Lie in State at Capitol

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg is making history one final time -- she's now become the first woman to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. RGB's casket arrived Friday morning..
TMZ.com

Ginsburg's trainer honours her with push-ups [Video]

Ginsburg's trainer honours her with push-ups

The late Supreme Court justice's personal trainer pays his respects as she lies in state at the US Capitol.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:30Published
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lies In State At US Capitol

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made history as the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:44Published
Eye On The Day 9/23 [Video]

Eye On The Day 9/23

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court today and Thursday, coronavirus has claimed 200,000+ lives in the U.S., and NASA shares..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:26Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

 Commemorations are to begin on  Friday to honour the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the US Capitol.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsVOA NewsTMZ.comNPRHaaretzCBS 2USATODAY.comCBS NewsCBC.caMediaite

Public Farewell to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Begins Wednesday

 Leader of high court’s liberal wing will receive historic tribute this week when she becomes first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
VOA News Also reported by •CBS NewsCBC.caMediaite

