Dwayne Johnson backs Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, his first presidential endorsement

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Dwyane Johnson announced Sunday that he's endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the first time he's ever publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.
Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

