|
Los Angeles Lakers run away from banged-up Miami Heat in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The Lakers cruised past the Heat, which saw starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic exit early with injuries, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Miami Heat American professional basketball team
NBA Finals: Can the Miami Heat stop LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to meet the Miami Heat, BBC Sport takes a look at the storylines behind the Finals and speaks to those inside the NBA bubble at..
BBC News
Does Lakers' LeBron James have extra motivation to beat Heat? 'Absolutely not'LeBron James won titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, so he's well aware of how Erik Spoelstra will have Miami prepared for the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com
Heat see off Celtics to reach NBA Finals against LakersThe Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory.
BBC News
Boston Celtics fight off elimination in Game 5 of Eastern Conference finals vs. Miami HeatFalling in an early deficit and with their backs against the wall, the Celtics fought off the Heat to force a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Former President Barack Obama a virtual fan for Game 1 of NBA Finals between Lakers and HeatFormer President Barack Obama and a number of NBA legends were "virtual fans" for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat.
USATODAY.com
Trump-Biden debate, Breonna Taylor grand jury record, NBA Finals: 5 things to know WednesdayThe grand jury record in the Breonna Taylor case will be released, the Heat and Lakers battle in the NBA Finals and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)
Bam Adebayo American basketball player
'This one was for her': Heat star Bam Adebayo and others channel anger to the court for Game 4NBA players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had to 'transfer our anger' to the court after Breonna Taylor ruling in Louisville.
USATODAY.com
Goran Dragić Slovenian basketball player
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this