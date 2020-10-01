Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Los Angeles Lakers run away from banged-up Miami Heat in Game 1 of NBA Finals

USATODAY.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The Lakers cruised past the Heat, which saw starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic exit early with injuries, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WLFI - Published
News video: Dru Anthrop NBA Finals

Dru Anthrop NBA Finals

 Anthrop and the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Miami Heat Miami Heat American professional basketball team

NBA Finals: Can the Miami Heat stop LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers?

 As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to meet the Miami Heat, BBC Sport takes a look at the storylines behind the Finals and speaks to those inside the NBA bubble at..
BBC News

Does Lakers' LeBron James have extra motivation to beat Heat? 'Absolutely not'

 LeBron James won titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, so he's well aware of how Erik Spoelstra will have Miami prepared for the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com

Heat see off Celtics to reach NBA Finals against Lakers

 The Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory.
BBC News

Boston Celtics fight off elimination in Game 5 of Eastern Conference finals vs. Miami Heat

 Falling in an early deficit and with their backs against the wall, the Celtics fought off the Heat to force a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Former President Barack Obama a virtual fan for Game 1 of NBA Finals between Lakers and Heat

 Former President Barack Obama and a number of NBA legends were "virtual fans" for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat.
USATODAY.com

Trump-Biden debate, Breonna Taylor grand jury record, NBA Finals: 5 things to know Wednesday

 The grand jury record in the Breonna Taylor case will be released, the Heat and Lakers battle in the NBA Finals and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

NBA Finals NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)


Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo American basketball player

'This one was for her': Heat star Bam Adebayo and others channel anger to the court for Game 4

 NBA players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had to 'transfer our anger' to the court after Breonna Taylor ruling in Louisville.
USATODAY.com

Goran Dragić Goran Dragić Slovenian basketball player


Related videos from verified sources

Managers Striving To Be Best Can Learn From This NBA Coach [Video]

Managers Striving To Be Best Can Learn From This NBA Coach

The NBA's Miami Heat is a top performer, and according to Business Insider, much of its success comes down to stellar management practices. Coach Eric Spoelstra focuses on tactics, not rigidity. He..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Jim Jackson on the new challenges Heat will present Lakers in NBA Finals | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Jim Jackson on the new challenges Heat will present Lakers in NBA Finals | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Jim Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss what obstacles the Miami Heat will present LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:47Published
Colin Cowherd previews the NBA Finals ahead of Game 1: 'I'll take the Lakers in 5' | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd previews the NBA Finals ahead of Game 1: 'I'll take the Lakers in 5' | THE HERD

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed to the Finals to talk on the Miami Heat, and Colin Cowherd shares what he expects to see in Game 1 tonight. Hear why he believes LeBron James & Anthony Davis will..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Los Angeles Lakers run away from banged-up Miami Heat in Game 1 of NBA Finals

 The Lakers cruised past the Heat, which saw starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic exit early with injuries, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

Bam Adebayo on reaching Finals: It feels great to be the underdog and come out on top

Bam Adebayo on reaching Finals: It feels great to be the underdog and come out on top MIami Heat star Bam Adebayo reflects on beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.
FOX Sports

Opinion: The 'heart and soul' of the Heat, Bam Adebayo is becoming a superstar before our eyes

 Bam Adebayo was an All-Star this season, but he took his game up across the board to help the Heat beat the Celtics and advance to the NBA Finals.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this