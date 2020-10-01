Los Angeles Lakers run away from banged-up Miami Heat in Game 1 of NBA Finals

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to meet the Miami Heat, BBC Sport takes a look at the storylines behind the Finals and speaks to those inside the NBA bubble at..

LeBron James won titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013, so he's well aware of how Erik Spoelstra will have Miami prepared for the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory.

Falling in an early deficit and with their backs against the wall, the Celtics fought off the Heat to force a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference finals.

Former President Barack Obama and a number of NBA legends were "virtual fans" for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat.

The grand jury record in the Breonna Taylor case will be released, the Heat and Lakers battle in the NBA Finals and more news to start your Wednesday.

NBA players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had to 'transfer our anger' to the court after Breonna Taylor ruling in Louisville.

Managers Striving To Be Best Can Learn From This NBA Coach



The NBA's Miami Heat is a top performer, and according to Business Insider, much of its success comes down to stellar management practices. Coach Eric Spoelstra focuses on tactics, not rigidity. He.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 6 hours ago

Jim Jackson on the new challenges Heat will present Lakers in NBA Finals | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Jim Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss what obstacles the Miami Heat will present LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:47 Published 6 hours ago