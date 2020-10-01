Global  
 

Los Angeles Lakers run away from banged-up Miami Heat in game one of NBA finals

The Age Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Anthony Davis starred in his NBA finals debut, LeBron James had a near-triple-double in his 50th finals game and the Lakers treated the three-point line like a lay-up line for two-plus quarters.
