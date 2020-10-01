Los Angeles Lakers run away from banged-up Miami Heat in game one of NBA finals
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Anthony Davis starred in his NBA finals debut, LeBron James had a near-triple-double in his 50th finals game and the Lakers treated the three-point line like a lay-up line for two-plus quarters.
SportsPulse: Just two years ago the Miami Heat were grasping for relevancy after Dwyane Wade retired. Now they're the Eastern Conference champions. Mackenzie Salmon looks at how Miami constructed the most dangerous team in the bubble.
SportsPulse: Adam Silver addressed the media at Game 1 of the NBA Finals and says that while not much has changed as far as the dangers of Covid-19, he still envisions a return of fans to arenas next..
Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:35Published
As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to meet the Miami Heat, BBC Sport takes a look at the storylines behind the Finals and speaks to those inside the NBA bubble at... BBC Sport Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Washington Post •Deseret News