Gandhi Jayanti: 5 lesser-known films based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Here's a list of some lesser known films that you can binge-watch on OTT platforms and get to know about Gandhiji's, teachings, practice of non-violence, and significant contribution towards India`s freedom struggle.
Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of peace. Mahatma's non-violent strategy to attain freedom makes him a prominent icon in the pages of history. Here's a look at some films based on and inspired by Gandhi’s ideas. While Gandhiji is no longer with us, his preachings are still cherished and continue to...
An artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He remembered Bapu by drawing his sketch in a unique way. Umt Raja made Mahatma..
Marie Elangovan came to India from Canada, her birthplace, in 1993. Her love for Bharatanatyam drew her here and she trained under Guru KJ Govindarajan, becoming a well-known dancer, choreographer and..