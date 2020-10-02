Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gandhi Jayanti: 5 lesser-known films based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi

DNA Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Here's a list of some lesser known films that you can binge-watch on OTT platforms and get to know about Gandhiji's, teachings, practice of non-violence, and significant contribution towards India`s freedom struggle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Gandhi Jayanti: Films to relive the Mahatma's journey

Gandhi Jayanti: Films to relive the Mahatma's journey 03:47

 Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of peace. Mahatma's non-violent strategy to attain freedom makes him a prominent icon in the pages of history. Here's a look at some films based on and inspired by Gandhi’s ideas. While Gandhiji is no longer with us, his preachings are still cherished and continue to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gandhi Jayanti: Coimbatore artist pays tribute to Bapu in unique way [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti: Coimbatore artist pays tribute to Bapu in unique way

An artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He remembered Bapu by drawing his sketch in a unique way. Umt Raja made Mahatma..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Gandhi jayanti 2020: A Can-Indian's tribute to the Mahatma | Oneindia News [Video]

Gandhi jayanti 2020: A Can-Indian's tribute to the Mahatma | Oneindia News

Marie Elangovan came to India from Canada, her birthplace, in 1993. Her love for Bharatanatyam drew her here and she trained under Guru KJ Govindarajan, becoming a well-known dancer, choreographer and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:19Published
Watch: When Martin Luther King, Jr paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi [Video]

Watch: When Martin Luther King, Jr paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

American Activist Martin Luther King, Jr paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 10th death anniversary in 1958. The American activist paid homage to India’s ‘father of the nation’ through the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Gandhi Jayanti binge list: Lesser-known films on Mahatma Gandhi

 On the 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday, OTT platforms have laid out a spread of binge-worthy options based on the Father of the Nation.
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

INDdotNews

IND News Gandhi Jayanti binge list: Lesser known films on the Mahatma https://t.co/FPoHDlNT98 31 minutes ago

hkp_08

hp08 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Gandhi Jayanti: Here are some lesser-known films on Mahatma Gandhi https://t.co/AnZzXFczyd 51 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English Gandhi Jayanti: Here are some lesser-known films on Mahatma Gandhi https://t.co/AnZzXFczyd 59 minutes ago

RohitJa03133172

Rohit Jadhav Gandhi Jayanti: 5 lesser-known films based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi https://t.co/VQEXbfUwLg 1 hour ago

dna

DNA #GandhiJayanti: 5 lesser-known films based on the life of #MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti2020 #MahatmaGandhijayanti… https://t.co/RrFukH6rQC 1 hour ago

AnklekarKavana

Kavana Anklekar https://t.co/wWSDo4k89X #GandhiJayanti We celebrate 2nd October as Gandhi Jayanti, but often forget that it also m… https://t.co/RjkvatCl1A 2 hours ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas Gandhi Jayanti binge list: Lesser known films on the Mahatma https://t.co/C6DHOUmit5 #KanganaRanuat #Akshaykumar #DeepikaPadukone 2 hours ago

TodayBangalore

Bangalore News Today Gandhi Jayanti binge list: Lesser known movies on the Mahatma that you should watch today https://t.co/fDeEd8A6CT 2 hours ago