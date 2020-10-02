|
Barron Trump tests negative for coronavirus as Trump, first lady Melania quarantine
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Barron Trump, the 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Melania Trump First Lady of the United States
Joe Biden Hopes for President Trump’s ‘Swift Recovery’ Following COVID DiagnosisJoe Biden wished President Donald Trump and Melania Trump a “swift recovery” following the news that the two had tested positive for COVID-19. “Jill and I..
WorldNews
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Boris Johnson sends best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 after aide contracts virusPresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump said early Friday morning that they tested positive for the coronavirus and will quarantine immediately. The..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55Published
President Trump Finally Condemns All White SupremacistsPresident Trump is finally saying the words he failed to say at the first presidential debate -- "I condemn all white supremacists." Trump called in to his..
TMZ.com
Expert outlines procedure should Trump become incapacitated due to Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this