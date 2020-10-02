Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barron Trump tests negative for coronavirus as Trump, first lady Melania quarantine

USATODAY.com Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Barron Trump, the 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: President Trump and first lady test positive for the coronavirus

President Trump and first lady test positive for the coronavirus 02:29

 President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," Trump tweeted. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Joe Biden Hopes for President Trump’s ‘Swift Recovery’ Following COVID Diagnosis

 Joe Biden wished President Donald Trump and Melania Trump a “swift recovery” following the news that the two had tested positive for COVID-19. “Jill and I..
WorldNews
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own [Video]

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Boris Johnson sends best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump [Video]

Boris Johnson sends best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to Donald and MelaniaTrump after the US President announced their positive Covid-19 tests lastnight.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published

President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 after aide contracts virus

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump said early Friday morning that they tested positive for the coronavirus and will quarantine immediately. The..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis [Video]

Trump tosses hats to crowd before COVID diagnosis

A day before announcing he had contracted COVID-19, U.S. President Donald Trump held two campaign baseball caps with his bare hands and tossed them into the crowd at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

President Trump Finally Condemns All White Supremacists

 President Trump is finally saying the words he failed to say at the first presidential debate -- "I condemn all white supremacists." Trump called in to his..
TMZ.com
Expert outlines procedure should Trump become incapacitated due to Covid-19 [Video]

Expert outlines procedure should Trump become incapacitated due to Covid-19

Dr Nigel Bowles, Senior Research Fellow at Corpus Christi College, explainswhat would happen if President Trump were to become incapacitated ahead of anelection, after it was announced that he had contracted coronavirus. The USconstitution’s 25th amendment spells out the procedures under which thepresident can declare himself “unable to discharge the powers and duties” ofoffice.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump, First Lady In Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump, First Lady In Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted early Friday morning.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:12Published
Burbank ER Doctor Discusses President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Burbank ER Doctor Discusses President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis

Dr. Angelique Campen, an ER doctor at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, discusses the president and first lady's positive diagnosis for coronavirus.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:52Published
Brigham And Women's Doctor Explains Risk Level After President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Brigham And Women's Doctor Explains Risk Level After President Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Dr. Paul Sax says anyone who has been in the same room as the president for longer than 15 minutes without a mask should be tested.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden says he's 'praying for the health and safety" of Trump after the president's COVID-19 diagnosis

 "Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery," Biden said in a Friday morning statement.
Business Insider Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro hits back at Biden over rainforest

Brazil's Bolsonaro hits back at Biden over rainforest Brasilia (AFP) Sept 30, 2020 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out Wednesday at Joe Biden for the US Democratic presidential candidate's "disastrous...
Terra Daily

President's daughter, Pence visit Minnesota

President's daughter, Pence visit Minnesota MINNEAPOLIS -- Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump are bringing President Donald Trump's law-and-order campaign message to Minneapolis today. Pence and...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

EMckeaver

EmaMarie79 RT @TMZ: President Trump Finally Condemns All White Supremacists https://t.co/feMCtnMXMo 16 seconds ago

Karen04756425

Karen @realDonaldTrump @seanhannity When "push comes to shove" he'll say or do ANYTHING to try to get re-elected. Fal… https://t.co/Uc3ZesMcKB 11 minutes ago

OffTheCornerTv

OffTheCorner President Trump Finally Condemns All White Supremacists https://t.co/u7AcES02SH 12 minutes ago

dubvNOW

🗣️dubvLIVE.com🇺🇲➡️🌎🔊 President Trump Finally Condemns All White Supremacists https://t.co/6VVzD1w3y2 13 minutes ago