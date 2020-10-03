Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California wildfires on the cusp of burning 4 million acres so far this year

WorldNews Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
California wildfires on the cusp of burning 4 million acres so far this yearWildfires have burned an unprecedented swath of destruction in California this year, scorching nearly 4 million acres — an area larger than Connecticut — and killing 31 people, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Previously, California’s worst year of fire was 2018, when more than 1.8 million acres were burned and more than 100 people were killed, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center. Fires this year have destroyed more than 8,200 structures and, as of Friday, had displaced more than 53,000 from their homes. The property damage toll has not yet approached that of 2018, when more than 17,000 homes and 700 businesses were destroyed....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: California’s Grim Milestone: 4 Million Acres Burned In Wildfires

California’s Grim Milestone: 4 Million Acres Burned In Wildfires 01:13

 California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone: 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares) burned this year by wildfires that have killed 30 people and incinerated hundreds of homes in what is already the worst fire season on record.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

Firefighter rescues mountain lion cub burned in California wildfire

 Zoo workers said the cub was badly burned, especially on his paws. The cub's whiskers were singed off and his eyes were severely irritated.
 
USATODAY.com

Kanye West on CA Ballot as Vice Presidential Candidate

 Kanye West is on the California ballot ... as a VICE PRESIDENTIAL candidate. The mail-in ballots are being mailed out, and Ye's on the American Independent..
TMZ.com

Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark

 SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather Saturday as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire. But the state is still..
WorldNews

Millions of acres burn in record Calif. wildfires

 California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone: 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires that have killed 31 people and destroyed hundreds of homes in..
USATODAY.com

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection agency in California

Wildfires rampage through California wine country [Video]

Wildfires rampage through California wine country

Eyewitness video shows destroyed homes and burning forests left by wildfires in California's wine country. They have spread across more than 42,000 acres (16,990 hectares) in Napa and Sonoma counties, incinerating at least 80 homes and 32 other structures, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published
Wildfire forces evacuations in Los Angeles County [Video]

Wildfire forces evacuations in Los Angeles County

A fire burning through the US state of California has covered 56 square miles,as of Monday morning. The local firefighting agency Cal Fire says only 6% ofthe fire is contained, as it continues to rage through the mountains of LosAngeles.The blaze has caused the city of Arcadia to evacuate at least oneneighbourhood.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published
Massive flames engulf California national forest [Video]

Massive flames engulf California national forest

Bobcat Fire, which started on September 6, is only six percent contained but has already razed 30,000 acres including Angeles National Forest, Cal Fire reported on its website.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:44Published
'We lost everything:' Wildfire survivor [Video]

'We lost everything:' Wildfire survivor

Wildfires are raging across the U.S. West, shattering lives like Phoenix, Oregon resident Julio Bryan Flores. He lost his home and everything inside as his entire neighborhood went up in flames. Climate experts predict more damages to come due to climate change. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published

Connecticut Connecticut State in the northeastern United States

Sculptor honors black trailblazers to 'educate' [Video]

Sculptor honors black trailblazers to 'educate'

Empty pedestals, where statues of Confederate soldiers once stood, have stirred debate over who and what should replace them. Black sculptors and historians hope the aftermath will give communities around the country a chance to honor often-forgotten African-American trailblazers.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published
'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger [Video]

'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Better weather won't keep California from grim fire landmark [Video]

Better weather won't keep California from grim fire landmark

Red flag warnings of extreme fire danger subsided, but warm and dry weather continued to challenge firefighters battling more than two dozen blazes across California on Saturday as the state approaches..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:32Published
WEB EXTRA: Mountain Lion Cub Rescued From CA Wildfires [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Mountain Lion Cub Rescued From CA Wildfires

An orphaned mountain lion cub was found and rescued by a Cal Fire firefighter on September 30. Check out the little survivor who will be making his recovery at the Oakland Zoo in California.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published
Firefighters drive through Glass Fire [Video]

Firefighters drive through Glass Fire

This is the ‘disaster-movie’ moment US firefighters drive along a mountain road at night as the devastating Glass Fire burns Californian woodland on either side.The Glass Fire, which has also..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

California wildfires on the cusp of burning 4 million acres so far this year

California wildfires on the cusp of burning 4 million acres so far this year Wildfires have burned an unprecedented swath of destruction in California this year, scorching nearly 4 million acres — an area larger than Connecticut — and...
WorldNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.comHinduFOXNews.comNPR

Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark

Better weather won’t keep California from grim fire landmark SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters may get a reprieve from the weather Saturday as red flag warnings of extreme fire danger expire. But the state is still...
WorldNews

Mysterious beams: Directed energy weapons (DEWs) linked to wildfires in California and Oregon

 (Natural News) Experts warn that California still hasn’t reached the peak of 2020’s fire season, but some say that the wildfires are occurring due to...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this