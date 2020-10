Climate Watch: Historically Dry February Set Up Epic Wildfire Season



Cal Fire announced Sunday that wildfires had scorched more than 4 million acres in 2020 with no end in sight. But, as meteorologist Darren Peck explains, this fire season -- though record-breaking --.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:50 Published 17 minutes ago

Smoke Clears Over Napa Valley Prompting Fear of Rising Temps, Fire Resurgence



Evacuations continue as the Glass Fire continues to blaze up the Napa Valley and now the clearing air may actually cause problems for firefighters. John Ramos reports. (10-4-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:26 Published 2 hours ago