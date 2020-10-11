Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's 91 race wins at Eifel F1 GP

WorldNews Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's 91 race wins at Eifel F1 GPMercedes driver matches 19-year-old record at the Nürburgring Seventh win of 2020 edges him closer to German’s tally of titles Related: F1: Lewis Hamilton looks to equal Schumacher record at Eifel GP – live! Lewis Hamilton won the Eifel Grand Prix and in doing so has matched Michael Schumacher’s...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers 01:32

 Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World Championships this season, hasjoined the German on 91 victories.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

Hamilton wins his 91st F1 race to match Schumacher’s record

 NÜRBURG, Germany (AP) — Even Lewis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins as unbeatable. Now he’s matched it. Schumacher’s son Mick..
WorldNews

Eifel Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher record with 91st win

 Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race victories during an eventful Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.
BBC News

Michael Schumacher Michael Schumacher German racing driver


Mercedes-Benz in Formula One Auto racing team

Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to Eifel Grand Prix pole as Mercedes continue dominance

 Valtteri Bottas beat team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position as Mercedes secured another front-row lockout in qualifying for the Eifel Grand Prix. ......
WorldNews

Lewis Hamilton beaten to Eifel Grand Prix pole by Valtteri Bottas

 Valtteri Bottas takes pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix in a fight with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
BBC News

Mercedes team member tests positive for Covid

 A member of the Mercedes team tests positive for coronavirus ahead of this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive [Video]

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive

Mercedes report a second positive coronavirus test ahead of the weekend's Eifel GP at Germany's Nuerburgring circuit.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Lewis Hamilton calls for protection of Amazon rainforest in WWF film [Video]

Lewis Hamilton calls for protection of Amazon rainforest in WWF film

Lewis Hamilton, singer Jess Glynne and other celebrities have joined withconservation charity WWF for a short film calling for the protection of theAmazon rainforest. Titled Time’s Running Out, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

The Mercedes-Benz 500 E turns 30: Respect your elders

The Mercedes-Benz 500 E turns 30: Respect your elders Virtually every Mercedes-Benz model gets a performance variant these days, but that never would have happened without the Mercedes-Benz 500 E, which turns 30...
MotorAuthority Also reported by •F1-FansiteThe Verge

Albon: Red Bull now "a lot closer" to Mercedes with F1 Eifel GP upgrades

 Alexander Albon believes the updates Red Bull brought to the Nurburgring for its RB16 Formula 1 car have drawn the team "a lot closer" to Mercedes
Autosport

New Mercedes EQE saloon, EQE SUV and EQS SUV confirmed

 Electric car family grows to eight, with EQA, EQB and EQS planned for UK sale in 2021 and more to follow Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will add a new...
Autocar Also reported by •F1-Fansite

Tweets about this

davids_boto

David Bôto RT @F1: 9️⃣1️⃣ A record we could barely imagine would one day be matched. Lewis Hamilton equals the legendary Michael Schumacher's win ta… 9 seconds ago

stevewcalvert

Steven W Calvert RT @MattyWTF1: Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s win record in F1. How anyone can deny this man a seat at the table for being one… 45 seconds ago

June299858

June RT @DionneGrant: Wearing a #BlackLivesMatter mask, Lewis Hamilton lifts Michael Schumacher's old helmet after equalling the German's all-ti… 2 minutes ago

YaadRoc

Yaad Roc New post (Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 Formula One wins) has been published on Yaadroc N… https://t.co/LEaXERHX1n 2 minutes ago

CraigRussell10

Craig Russell Lewis Hamilton lifts Schumacher's old helmet after equalling German's F1 wins record https://t.co/x2wrnhraqF https://t.co/EcNgxqaG9J 6 minutes ago