Who is Yarra Prithviraj, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler who has replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL 2020? Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced Yarra Prithviraj as one of the replacements in the side for IPL 2020 and he will replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will miss the remainder of the tournament due to injury. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently fifth on the points table and will take on Chennai Super Kings in their next encounter. 👓 View full article

