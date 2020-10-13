Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who is Yarra Prithviraj, the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler who has replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in IPL 2020?

DNA Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced Yarra Prithviraj as one of the replacements in the side for IPL 2020 and he will replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will miss the remainder of the tournament due to injury. Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently fifth on the points table and will take on Chennai Super Kings in their next encounter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH : Battle of Aussies as Smith's Rajasthan take on David Warner's Hyderabad 03:39

 Sunrisers Hyderabad started the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League with a couple of defeats. However, the team, led by David Warner has climbed the ladder and made its way into the top four as well. The Royals started with a couple of wins, but then lost three games on the trot and went down...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Raid conducted in different locations over IPL betting, 7 arrested: ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore [Video]

Raid conducted in different locations over IPL betting, 7 arrested: ADG Ashok Kumar Rathore

ADG of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan, Ashok Kumar Rathore said, "Based on information, raids were conducted in five locations across Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur and Nagaur in connection with..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:39Published
IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy [Video]

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
IPL 2020: Bowled on the weakness of batsman, says Rashid Khan [Video]

IPL 2020: Bowled on the weakness of batsman, says Rashid Khan

After securing a win over Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad Right-arm spinner Rashid Khan said that I have been bowling on the weakness of the batsman and got success. "I just try my best to keep it..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: Unheralded Prithvi Raj Yarra replaces Bhuvneshwar in SRH squad

 Unheralded left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra was on Tuesday named as replacement for Sunrisers Hyderabad's senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been ruled out...
Mid-Day

Indian Premier League 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad announce Prithvi Raj Yarra as replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar

 Prithvi Raj Yarra, 22, plays for Andhra in the Ranji Trophy and was with Kolkata Knight Riders last year. So far, he has played 2 IPL matches, picking-up a...
Zee News

SRH sweat over Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fitness

 Arguably the most destructive batsman of IPL 2020 so far, Kieron Pollard, faces perhaps the best bowler of the competition up until now, Rashid Khan, when the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this