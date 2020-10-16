|
Coronavirus: Israel to ease second lockdown after cases decline
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the month-long lockdown has been a "major success".
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Israel Country in Western Asia
This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:07Published
Nearly 80% of Saudis in favor of normalization with Israel – pollNearly 80% of Saudis are in favor of working towards normalizing ties with Israel within the next five years, with 71% even thinking it likely that other Arab..
WorldNews
Palestinian ventriloquist talks heritage and history
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Benjamin Netanyahu 9th Prime Minister of Israel
Should Gantz’s threat to go to elections be believed?Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s associates have given Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz the unflattering nickname “bluffing Benny.” He earned the..
WorldNews
Netanyahu won’t reveal secret parts of UAE deal in Knesset until after MKs votePrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally acquiesced to requests to come to the Knesset to explain classified portions of his agreement with the United Arab..
WorldNews
Israel: Tens of thousands call for PM Benjamin Netanyahu to resign
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:00Published
Lapid: It's possible to remove Netanyahu without electionsOpposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) stated on Sunday that it is possible to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from his position without going to..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this