Coronavirus: Israel to ease second lockdown after cases decline

This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets



"You have to thank Trump" posters in Hebrew suddenly started appearing on minibuses in Tel Aviv this week, as Republican ads brought the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel. Democrats are also targeting American-Israelis. They arranged a 40% discount with the courier service DHL for voters whose home states require overseas ballots to be sent by mail. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:07 Published on January 1, 1970