|
Dueling town halls: Biden beats Trump, at least in early Nielsen ratings
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Early Nielsen estimates give Joe Biden the edge over Donald Trump but the figures don't include West coast or cable viewing.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nielsen Holdings American information, data and measurement company
Nearly 58 million watch VP debate, big jump from 2016LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s debate with Democratic challenger Kamala Harris attracted 57.9 million television viewers, a..
WorldNews
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Giuliani's daughter endorses Biden to end Trump's "reign of terror""I may not be able to change my father's mind, but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office," Giuliani said.
CBS News
Comparing Trump and Biden's immigration policiesPresident Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden have starkly different positions on immigration. Biden has denounced the Trump administration's "moral..
CBS News
Trump grilled on COVID-19, QAnon, personal finances at town hallPresident Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took part in separate televised town hall events Thursday night. The president was grilled on his coronavirus..
CBS News
How the internet viewed Thursday’s political spectacle.President Trump and Joe Biden answered questions from voters at the same time, on separate networks. Here’s how the internet viewed the spectacle.
NYTimes.com
West Coast of the United States coastline of the United States of America
U.S. wine industry faces multitude of threatsThe West Coast wildfires have devastated about 30 wineries in California's Napa Valley, and many winery owners say it will be a long time before they fully..
CBS News
Hospital visits spike amid heavy wildfire smokeWildfire smoke along the U.S. West Coast has exposed millions of people to hazardous pollution, causing emergency room visits to spike and potentially thousands..
USATODAY.com
COVID and wildfire smoke put twindemic pressure on California, West Coast college studentsAir quality that's been the worst in the world means California college students can't party outside - and they can't gather indoors because of COVID.
USATODAY.com
How to Support Wildfire Relief Efforts
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump casts doubt on face masks as COVID-19 cases surgePresident Trump continues to cast doubt on the effectiveness of wearing face masks, incorrectly citing a recent CDC report. Internal medicine physician Dr...
CBS News
AP Poll: Voters see Trump reelection dividing USThe overwhelming majority of Americans believe the nation is divided about its most important values, and most say those divisions would worsen should President..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this