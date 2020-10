Adam Muriel RT @6ixlinks: The 116th #MLB World Series will feature the “Los Angeles Dodgers & Tampa Bay Rays” = 116 in #GEMATRIA Dodgers clinch exactly… 2 hours ago Tim Yandel RT @Jbollman11: The World Series will feature the team with the second highest payroll in the league this year in the Dodgers vs. the team… 3 hours ago Zander Pacella World Series will feature Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. Tampa already won the Stanley Cup ( + they have B… https://t.co/GaY5a5u8fF 4 hours ago T-Rav World Series will feature the rays and their 28million dollar payroll vs the dodgers and their 107 million dollar p… https://t.co/X3pHFOmpCm 4 hours ago H©©d [email protected]@ RT @1primorjr: #DodgerDanger - 2020 World Series will feature the L.A. Dodgers .vs Tampa Bay. Hide all the women & children in Florida, th… 4 hours ago 6ixlinks The 116th #MLB World Series will feature the “Los Angeles Dodgers & Tampa Bay Rays” = 116 in #GEMATRIA Dodgers clin… https://t.co/ZJrhLh7XRq 4 hours ago Gabrielle Shirley the 2020 World Series will feature YOUR Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers ... it starts on Tuesday https://t.co/T65s2iz96Q 4 hours ago Dennis Manoloff Can’t wait for the World Series, primarily because the teams feature two of my favorite managers — LA’s Dave Robert… https://t.co/vexKHiXsxP 4 hours ago