|
US election polls: Trump is doing better than ever with Latino voters
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
It was the man in the Stetson who was the most enthusiastic. Election Night in Miami, 2016, and the Hispanics for Trump party at the Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine restaurant in the Doral district was in full swing. Silvio Morraz, 51, a builder from Nicaragua, was dancing around the restaurant in his cowboy hat, waltzing with a lifesized cutout of Donald Trump - a man he described as "the new Reagan". "He'll build the wall, stop drugs, stop criminals," he said. "I'm so happy."...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Growing North Korean nuclear threat awaits US election winner"Where's the war?" That's how President Donald Trump defends his North Korea policy at campaign rallies even though he's joined the list of US presidents unable..
New Zealand Herald
Trump talks about contentious 60 Minutes interview
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:37Published
Trump says a vote for Biden is a vote for 'boredom'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Trump maintains a Chinese bank account, says NYTMr Trump, who sparked a trade war with Beijing, is critical of US firms doing business in China.
BBC News
CBS Evening News, October 20, 2020Trump tied or trailing in battleground states he won in 2016; Sidewalk side hustle helps New York seamstress survive coronavirus pandemic
CBS News
Hispanic and Latino Americans Americans of ancestry from Spain and Latin America
Community College Enrollment Is Way DownLike way, way down. That could harm millions of Black, Latino and low-income students who enter the higher education system through the system.
NYTimes.com
Pence touts anti-socialism in Miami campaign stopVice President Mike Pence traveled to Florida on Thursday to rally Hispanic voters by highlighting President Donald Trump's record opposing socialist leaders..
USATODAY.com
George Lopez just wants Latinos to vote, Edward James Olmos admits he's backing BidenLatinos are a sought-after voting group for both major political parties, that's why presidential candidates have asked the famous Chicanos to help mobilize the..
USATODAY.com
A majority of Latino voters favor Democrats, but Hispanic men are a small but enduring part of Trump’s base.
NYTimes.com
Doral, Florida City in Florida
Miami City in Florida, United States
Called out for 'voter intimidation,' Florida officer faces discipline for wearing 'Trump 2020' mask at polling placeThe police officer, who was photographed while in line to vote, violated policies by promoting a political candidate, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.
USATODAY.com
Miami Cop Wearing Trump Mask at Polling Site Violated 'Intimidation' PolicyA Miami PD officer wearing a pro-Trump face mask at a polling location is facing calls for his suspension ... and he's clearly in hot water with the department...
TMZ.com
Trump refuses to denounce QAnon, fields questions about health in combative town hallIn his televised NBC News town hall in Miami, President Trump was combative as he faced tough questions on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his views on..
CBS News
Nicaragua Country in Central America
Nicaragua set to introduce laws curtailing online, foreign media
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:45Published
Ronald Reagan 40th President of the United States
Republican Governor casts write-in ballot for Ronald Reagan"I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I'd like to see in office," Hogan told the Washington Post.
CBS News
Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan writes in Ronald Reagan rather than vote for Trump"I thought it was important to just cast a vote that showed the kind of person I'd like to see in office," Gov. Hogan told The Washington Post Friday.
USATODAY.com
Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza Talks New Documentary 'The Way I See It' | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 05:14Published
Penelope Ann Miller Set to Play Nancy Reagan in Ronald Reagan Biopic 'Reagan' | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:08Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this