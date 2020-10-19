Global  
 

US election polls: Trump is doing better than ever with Latino voters

WorldNews Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
US election polls: Trump is doing better than ever with Latino votersIt was the man in the Stetson who was the most enthusiastic. Election Night in Miami, 2016, and the Hispanics for Trump party at the Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine restaurant in the Doral district was in full swing. Silvio Morraz, 51, a builder from Nicaragua, was dancing around the restaurant in his cowboy hat, waltzing with a lifesized cutout of Donald Trump - a man he described as "the new Reagan". "He'll build the wall, stop drugs, stop criminals," he said. "I'm so happy."...
