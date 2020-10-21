The final presidential debate: five things to watch

|
Final presidential debate preparations underway
Final preparations are underway at Belmont University for the final Presidential Debate of this election season, with just 13 days to go before Election Day.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:45Published
Belmont to host final presidential debate
Belmont will be hosting the final presidential debate Thursday, which officials hope will be much needed exposure for Nashville.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:14Published
