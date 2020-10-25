|
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, South Korea's richest, dies at 78
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Lee Kun-hee, the leader of Samsung Group, South Korea's biggest conglomerate, died on Sunday, the company said, six years after he was hospitalised for a heart attack.
