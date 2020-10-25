Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, South Korea's richest, dies at 78

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources S. Korea aims for semiconductor self-sufficiency



The South Korean government has teamed up with Samsung at a national nanofab center, where researchers hope to cut reliance on Japanese supplies and make more materials on home soil. Gloria Tso.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:12 Published on September 14, 2020

Related news from verified sources Samsung chairman dies at age 78 Lee Kun-hee, the long-time chairman of Samsung Group who transformed the conglomerate into one of the world’s largest business empires, died today at the age...

TechCrunch 3 hours ago



Alert: Samsung says Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing chairman of Samsung Electronics, has died. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung says Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing chairman of Samsung Electronics, has died.

SeattlePI.com 4 hours ago





Tweets about this