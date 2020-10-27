US, India to sign defense pact on sharing satellite data
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () India will ink a military deal with the US for sharing of sensitive satellite data, the Defense Ministry said. The deal would come at a time of strained ties between India and China.
United States of America's Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in a conversation at Atlantic Council called India a capable country of talented people. Mark Esper said, "It's the world's largest democracy...
The recent death of a young Dalit (formerly untouchable) woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in northern India, has led to shock, outrage and protests across the country.The case has also..
The 4th edition of India-Japan maritime bilateral exercise JIMEX, between the Indian Navy and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), completed three days of exercise, on Monday. It was held in..
