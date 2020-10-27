Global  
 

US, India to sign defense pact on sharing satellite data

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
India will ink a military deal with the US for sharing of sensitive satellite data, the Defense Ministry said. The deal would come at a time of strained ties between India and China.
