US Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Tuesday, 27 October 2020
US Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney BarrettThe Republican-led US Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as he delivered a dramatic conservative overhaul of the nation's top judicial body. The Senate voted largely along party lines to confirm Barrett to a lifetime post, overcoming unified Democratic opposition to the...
 [NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer toward a final confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday, just over a week before Election Day. Gavino Garay reports.

