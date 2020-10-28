Global  
 

Costco is the latest retailer to drop Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations of forced monkey labor, PETA says

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Costco Wholesale Club is the latest retailer to say it won't stock brands of coconut milk that used monkeys to pick coconuts, PETA said.
 Costco Wholesale Club is the latest retailer to say it won't stock coconut milk that used monkeys to pick coconuts, PETA said.

