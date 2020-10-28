Global  
 

Thousands of Trump rally attendees in Nebraska stranded in freezing cold after event

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Hours after Trump left Omaha, thousands of supporters were stuck waiting for buses to take them home.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally

Trump campaigns at rain-soaked Michigan rally 01:47

 President Donald Trump has started a busy day of campaigning with a cold,rain-soaked rally in Lansing, Michigan. Most polls show Trump trailingDemocrat Joe Biden in a state that Trump won narrowly in his 2016 victory. Thepresident told the thousands that gathered on Tuesday that “seven days fromnow...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump and Biden set sights on battleground states with one week until election

 The Trump and Biden campaigns are making their final pitches to voters in key battleground states with just one week until Election Day. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News

Election Live Updates: Trump campaigns out West as Biden focuses on virus

 More than 71 million Americans have already cast their ballots, roughly 51% of the overall total from 2016.
CBS News

John Bolton clashes with Emily Maitlis on Newsnight

 Emily Maitlis clashes with John Bolton over his failure to testify at President Trump's impeachment trial.
BBC News

Trump, Biden make final campaign push with less than a week before Election Day

 With more than 71 million ballots already cast, the Trump and Biden campaigns are making their last attempts to woo voters. Both teams made more than 10 stops in..
CBS News

Nebraska Nebraska State in the United States

Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt [Video]

Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt

[NFA] Trailing in national opinion polls, President Donald Trump again attacked U.S. election mechanics on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count the tens of millions of ballots cast by mail in his race against Democrat Joe Biden. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:39Published

Trump hits the campaign trail in Nebraska

 There's a single electoral college vote up for grabs in Nebraska's 2nd District; Nebraska is one of two states to split electoral college votes among..
CBS News

Ohio State up to No. 3 in Amway Coaches Poll behind Clemson, Alabama

 Ohio State took the field for the first time in the 2020 season and a defeat of Nebraska moved the Buckeyes to No. 3 in the Amway Coaches Poll.
USATODAY.com
GOP running short on time to defend Senate majority [Video]

GOP running short on time to defend Senate majority

Republicans are running short on time, money and options to stop Democrats from winning a majority of seats in the U.S. Senate, in an election that is now only two weeks away. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

Omaha, Nebraska Omaha, Nebraska City in Nebraska, United States

Nebraska bar owner charged in Black man's death takes own life - lawyer [Video]

Nebraska bar owner charged in Black man's death takes own life - lawyer

A white bar owner charged last week in the May shooting of a Black man during a night of civil unrest in Omaha, Nebraska, has taken his own life in Oregon, where he had been staying after the incident, his attorney says.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

