Vienna terror attack: Police launch massive manhunt
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 (
10 minutes ago) A massive manhunt is underway in the Austrian capital after an attack that left four civilians dead. Authorities say at least one "Islamist terrorist" was behind the shootings and that more suspects may be at large.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Three shot dead in Vienna terror attack
Two men and a woman have died in a terror attack in Vienna and 15 others, including a police officer, have been seriously injured.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:46 Published 17 minutes ago
Two dead and 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack on eve of lockdown
Gunmen have opened fire on people enjoying a last evening out in Vienna beforea coronavirus lockdown, in a terror attack that left at least two dead —including one of the attackers — and 15..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 10 hours ago
Apparent Terror Attack In Vienna
Police in Austria say several gunmen opened fire near a synagogue in Vienna. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:05 Published 11 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this