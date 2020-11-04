Global  
 

'We did it': Sarah McBride makes history as first transgender state senator, celebs react with support

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender state senator in the nation. She received congratulations from celebrities.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Sarah McBride Becomes First Trans State Senator In US history

Sarah McBride Becomes First Trans State Senator In US history 00:36

 Sarah McBride was elected in Delaware as the first openly transgender state senator in US history. McBride won a seat representing the first State Senate district in Delaware, reports Business Insider. This makes her the highest-ranking openly transgender legislator. "I'm so thankful to the hundreds...

Sarah McBride

US election: America elects its first transgender senator

 America has elected its first openly transgender senator.Democrat Sarah McBride will be Delaware's next senator for the First State Senate District. I hope..
New Zealand Herald

Sarah McBride becomes first transgender state senator

 "We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you," McBride tweeted after she won.
CBS News
Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator [Video]

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator

Sarah McBride made history on Tuesday night. After winning a seat in Delaware's state Senate, McBride has become the highest-ranking openly trans official in America. According to Business Insider, the 30-year-old Democrat won the seat over Republican opponent, Steve Washington. McBride said: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

