'We did it': Sarah McBride makes history as first transgender state senator, celebs react with support
Sarah McBride became the first openly transgender state senator in the nation. She received congratulations from celebrities.
Sarah McBride American transgender rights activist
Sarah McBride wins her State Senate race in Delaware, a landmark for transgender legislators.
NYTimes.com
US election: America elects its first transgender senatorAmerica has elected its first openly transgender senator.Democrat Sarah McBride will be Delaware's next senator for the First State Senate District. I hope..
New Zealand Herald
Sarah McBride becomes first transgender state senator"We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you," McBride tweeted after she won.
CBS News
Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
