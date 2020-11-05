Global  
 

Tigray crisis: Why there are fears of civil war in Ethiopia

Thursday, 5 November 2020
Tigray crisis: Why there are fears of civil war in EthiopiaThe federal government in Ethiopia has vowed to continue a military offensive in the northern Tigray region despite international calls for restraint. The row between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), once a dominant member of Ethiopia's ruling coalition, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been simmering for months, and came to the fore after a regional election was held defiance of the federal government. Prime Minister Abiy ordered the military to mount an offensive against Tigray, after he said an attack on a federal army base that resulted in "many martyrs, injuries and property damage". He blamed the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front...
 Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize last year. Now Ethiopia's PM has sent the military into a northern region, stoking fears of a civil war.

Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Current Prime Minister of Ethiopia

Ethiopia MPs back state of emergency in Tigray amid military campaign

 Ethiopian lawmakers have endorsed a six-month state of emergency in the northern region of Tigray, a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered military..
WorldNews

Tigray crisis: Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed vows to continue military offensive

 Abiy Ahmed's pledge to carry on fighting in Tigray comes despite international calls for restraint.
BBC News
Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray [Video]

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray

Move follows PM Abiy Ahmed ordering a military response to a deadly attack by Tigray’s ruling party on a federal army camp.

Duration: 02:44

Tigray Region Tigray Region State in Northern Ethiopia


Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa


Tigray People's Liberation Front Tigray People's Liberation Front Political party in Ethiopia

Meanwhile, Ethiopia Is On the Brink of Civil War

 Ethiopia appeared to be teetering close to the brink of civil war Wednesday, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent in troops to the restive Tigray region in..
WorldNews

Ethiopia PM orders military response to 'base attack'

 Abiy Ahmed accuses the Tigray People's Liberation Front of launching an attack on an army base.
BBC News

Ethiopia nears war as PM orders military into defiant region

 Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister on Wednesday ordered the military to confront the country's Tigray regional government after he accused it of...
