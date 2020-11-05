Tigray crisis: Why there are fears of civil war in Ethiopia
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The federal government in Ethiopia has vowed to continue a military offensive in the northern Tigray region despite international calls for restraint. The row between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), once a dominant member of Ethiopia's ruling coalition, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been simmering for months, and came to the fore after a regional election was held defiance of the federal government. Prime Minister Abiy ordered the military to mount an offensive against Tigray, after he said an attack on a federal army base that resulted in "many martyrs, injuries and property damage". He blamed the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front...
Abiy Ahmed Current Prime Minister of Ethiopia
Ethiopia MPs back state of emergency in Tigray amid military campaignEthiopian lawmakers have endorsed a six-month state of emergency in the northern region of Tigray, a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered military..
WorldNews
Tigray crisis: Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed vows to continue military offensiveAbiy Ahmed's pledge to carry on fighting in Tigray comes despite international calls for restraint.
BBC News
Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:44Published
Tigray Region State in Northern Ethiopia
Ethiopia Country in East Africa
Tigray People's Liberation Front Political party in Ethiopia
Meanwhile, Ethiopia Is On the Brink of Civil WarEthiopia appeared to be teetering close to the brink of civil war Wednesday, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent in troops to the restive Tigray region in..
WorldNews
Ethiopia PM orders military response to 'base attack'Abiy Ahmed accuses the Tigray People's Liberation Front of launching an attack on an army base.
BBC News
