Tigray crisis: Why there are fears of civil war in Ethiopia

The federal government in Ethiopia has vowed to continue a military offensive in the northern Tigray region despite international calls for restraint. The row between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), once a dominant member of Ethiopia's ruling coalition, and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed 's government has been simmering for months, and came to the fore after a regional election was held defiance of the federal government. Prime Minister Abiy ordered the military to mount an offensive against Tigray, after he said an attack on a federal army base that resulted in "many martyrs, injuries and property damage". He blamed the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front...