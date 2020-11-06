Global  
 

Election protests across US: Trump, Biden supporters gather in Philadelphia; Facebook shuts down 'Stop the Steal' group; Portland on edge

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Dozens of demonstrations were planned Thursday in cities across the U.S. as the nation awaited presidential election results.
News video: Trump And Biden Supporters Protest Outside Of Pennsylvania Convention Center

Trump And Biden Supporters Protest Outside Of Pennsylvania Convention Center

 Greg Argos reports.

US election: Analysis - Trump's vote diatribe both shocking and unsurprising

 ANALYSIS: It was at the same time shocking and utterly to be expected.As the nation held its collective breath and awaited the result of the 2020 US presidential..
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next? [Video]

US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?

One of the most consequential elections in the United States ever has revealed a divided country. Joe Biden is ahead, but hasn’t won in the landslide pollsters expected; Donald Trump seems down but not out, relying on legal challenges; and there remains uncertainty in key swing states. What does this election tell us about the US? And what will the next presidency mean for the US and the world? In this edition of HT Explains, HT’s Consulting editor Pramit Pal Chaudhary joins editor-views Prashant Jha to discuss the landscape in the US.

Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets

Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets

Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider. Trump has long peddled unfounded claims that suggest the election process is fraudulent. He has continued to do so since Tuesday as votes began being tallied.

Trump Rants, Insists He Won The 2020 Election

Trump Rants, Insists He Won The 2020 Election

Donald Trump took to the White House podium on Thursday to insist that he won the 2020 election. This is even though he trails the Democratic nominee Joe Biden in electoral votes. There are also hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots that have not been processed. He also aired his grievances against "phony polls" and "suppression polls". He went on to highlight manipulation by "big media" to hurt Republicans.

Two men detained in Philadelphia as attack threat probed

 Taken into custody at convention center where votes were being counted after police were alerted to threat of attack by men who drove in from out of state.
Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting

Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting

[NFA] Philadelphia officials on Wednesday urged calm as they released body camera footage from two police officers who shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man armed with a knife and described by relatives as suffering from a mental breakdown. Colette Luke has the latest.

Protests over vote-counting sweep U.S. cities

Protests over vote-counting sweep U.S. cities

[NFA] A second day of sometimes dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the U.S. presidential election started early on Thursday in Philadelphia and other cities as ballot counting dragged on in a handful of states that will decide the outcome. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Dueling voting protests converge in Philadelphia

Dueling voting protests converge in Philadelphia

A second day of sometimes dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the U.S. presidential election started early on Thursday in Philadelphia and other cities as ballot counting dragged on in a handful of states that will decide the outcome.

Biden Makes Gains in Georgia, Pennsylvania as Nation Anxiously Awaits Winner

 Joe Biden picked up votes in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia and urged patience with the slow-moving vote count. President Trump appeared in the evening to..
Facebook sees a rise in misinformation as reports warn of incitement

Facebook is seeing an increase in worrying activity around the US election, according to reports from The New..
Facebook will announce presidential election result in Facebook and Instagram notifications

Facebook plans to put the name of the winner of the US presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram once it’s been projected..
Did Joe Biden or Donald Trump win the election? This is how Facebook will tell you who the next president is

 Facebook will alert U.S. users to the winner of the presidential election at the top of Facebook and Instagram feeds as Joe Biden closes in on win.
Facebook deploys emergency measures to curb misinformation as nation awaits election results

 Facebook deploys "break glass" measures to restrict the flow of election misinformation as civil unrest grows during the wait for election results.
Woman Arrested for Spitting in Cop's Face Amid NYC Unrest, Riot in Portland

 NYPD hauled off 50 protesters in handcuffs during election unrest in the city, and the most egregious, disgusting offense -- seen on camera, anyway -- was a..
Eye Opener: Joe Biden leads President Trump in electoral, popular votes

 Joe Biden is now within striking distance of the presidency while the Trump campaign gears up for legal challenges. Also, riots have erupted across Portland..
Riot declared in Portland during protests

 A riot was declared in Portland, Oregon, as protesters demanded that every vote in Tuesday's election be counted. Hundreds were protesting President Donald..
Portland: Riot declared as protesters demand every vote be counted

 A riot was declared in Portland Oregon, and protesters took to the streets in Seattle on Wednesday as people demanded that every vote in Tuesday’s election be..
Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election

Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election

President Donald Trump's supporters protested an election they believe is fraudulent on Thursday night (Nov. 5) in Arizona, a key battleground state in the U.S. presidential election.

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

US Election 2020: Trump cries foul as he trails

Addressing the press conference in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on counting of votes said, "If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can..

Donald Trump: If you count the legal votes I easily win

Donald Trump: If you count the legal votes I easily win

President Donald Trump has said in a statement at the White House: “If youcount the legal votes I easily won. If you count the illegal votes, they cantry to steal the election from us.” Mr Trump..

