'These are tears of joy': Americans honk horns, dance in the streets as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris claim victory in a deeply divided nation

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The close Electoral College fight highlighted the deeply divided nature of the nation less than a year after President Donald Trump was impeached.
News video: Biden Calls for Unity, Completing Vote Count in Friday-Night Address

Biden Calls for Unity, Completing Vote Count in Friday-Night Address 03:11

 Michael George reports from Wilmington Delaware where former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to the nation Friday night. (11-6-20)

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani says Trump won't concede, revives baseless claims of voter fraud

 Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election following the release of a batch of votes from Pennsylvania Saturday morning.
Special Report: Joe Biden projected to win the presidency

 Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the electoral votes needed to be declared the 46th president of the United States, narrowly defeating..
Analysis: Will Republicans stick with lame-duck Trump? [Video]

Analysis: Will Republicans stick with lame-duck Trump?

President Trump is defeated: the timeline is restored

After years of chaos, extremism, and death, Americans have chosen to remove President Donald Trump from..
Joe Biden urges patience, unity as he waits with the rest of America

 With votes still being counted, Joe Biden urged Americans to remain patient.
Joe Biden predicts victory as US election vote counts lean his way in key states

 Democrat Joe Biden predicted victory in the US presidential election as vote counts leaned his way in key states, while president Donald Trump showed no sign of..
Watch Live: Biden and Harris to speak Saturday night

 This will be the first address Biden and Harris make after projections that they won the election.
Most votes in history: Biden and Harris break records on path to victory [Video]

Most votes in history: Biden and Harris break records on path to victory

Kamala Harris to make history as the first Black woman vice president

 Harris will be the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to serve as vice president.
Supporters took to the streets in celebration as Joe Biden wins presidency

 Cheering people flooded the streets of Brooklyn as they hear Joe Biden won the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.
 
Washington begins celebration on news of Biden victory [Video]

Washington begins celebration on news of Biden victory

Biden says he's "on track for over 300 Electoral College votes"

 Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday evening, just a few votes shy of reaching the 270 Electoral College vote threshold for winning the..
Eye Opener: Joe Biden on cusp of 270 Electoral College votes

 Vote tallying is winding down as former Vice President Joe Biden appears to have an edge over President Trump in Electoral College votes. Also, the president's..
What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check [Video]

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider,..

US Presidential Election: 'We are going to win this race,' says Joe Biden [Video]

US Presidential Election: 'We are going to win this race,' says Joe Biden

Results of Presidential Election of United States of America are trickling in. Meanwhile, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed the media in Delaware and expressed confidence in winning..

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris May Address Nation From Wilmington Tonight [Video]

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris May Address Nation From Wilmington Tonight

Natasha Brown reports.

