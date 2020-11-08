Global  
 

DC vs SRH Qualifier 2 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad best XI - DC vs SRH LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
DC vs SRH Qualifier 2 Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, SRH Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Delhi...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL Qualifier 1: 'MI outplayed us', admits DC Coach Ponting

IPL Qualifier 1: 'MI outplayed us', admits DC Coach Ponting 02:31

 Mumbai Indians (MI) registered and easy victory by 57 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first qualifier of IPL-2020 on November 5.Delhi Capitals' Coach Ricky Ponting admitted that the MI outplayed them on all fronts. "Today, we were outplayed by Mumbai...

SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder [Video]

SRH display cricket on particular day, don't play names: Jason Holder

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:06Published
IPL Eliminator: 'Morale is good, used our skills and brains', says SRH's Holder after victory [Video]

IPL Eliminator: 'Morale is good, used our skills and brains', says SRH's Holder after victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
IPL Eliminator: RCB coach praises SRH for taking early wickets [Video]

IPL Eliminator: RCB coach praises SRH for taking early wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 6 wickets in the eliminator match of IPL-2020 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 06. Addressing the post match press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:57Published

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2

 DC vs SRH Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualifier 2 Dream11 Team Player List,...
DNA

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Eliminator: Team Prediction, Head-to-Head, Probable XIs, TV Timings

 The winner of this match will head into the Qualifier 2, where they will meet Delhi Capitals (the loser of Qualifier 1) for a place in the summit showdown of the...
Zee News

Shikhar Dhawan to have new opening partner for IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 between DC vs SRH?

 Shikhar Dhawan might open with Marcus Stoinis in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
DNA