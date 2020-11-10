Global  
 

Supreme Court appears unlikely to topple Affordable Care Act in latest challenge by Republicans

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
The fate of the law dominated much of Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing last month. Two other justices appear ready to save the ACA.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Supreme Court Decision On Affordable Care Act Could Have Major Impact In Florida

Supreme Court Decision On Affordable Care Act Could Have Major Impact In Florida 01:36

 The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Miami-Dade County has the highest Obamacare enrollment of any county in the country.

Supreme Court hears arguments on latest Obamacare challenge

 The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the latest legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joined to CBSN..
Supreme Court ruling could dismantle Obamacare, depriving millions of healthcare [Video]

Supreme Court ruling could dismantle Obamacare, depriving millions of healthcare

Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Obamacare, Live Stream at 10 AM ET

 It's do or die on the Supreme Court Tuesday morning ... the Affordable Care Act -- AKA Obamacare -- is on the line and possibly the chopping block ... as the..
Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate [Video]

Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate

Joe Biden is championing the Obama administration's signature health law as it goes before the Supreme Court in a case that could overturn it. Story: https://wfts.tv/32rCKly

Why the US Supreme Court will not turn election for Trump - analysis

 While the US election clearly favors US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – and while US President Donald Trump still has a chance – one scenario..
US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots? [Video]

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden. The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'. But who will actually have an advantage in a court battle? Will Trump's recent appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the US apex court work in his favour? Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri, Sushant Sareen, and Yashwant Deshmukh decode the situation in a conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC [Video]

Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC

U.S. Supreme Court extended mail-in voting deadlines in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina, a setback for the Trump campaign. Bryan Wood reports.

Trump Should Go Quietly if There's No Voter Fraud, Texas GOP Chairman Says

 President Trump has the right to exhaust every avenue to determine if there was voter fraud in the election, but if nothing turns up, he should exit stage left..
Secretary of State enters post-election fray as Republicans fight transition

 The Trump Administration has thrown the presidential transition into tumult.US President Donald Trump is blocking government officials from cooperating with..
Republicans add record number of women to Congress

 Thirty-two Republican women will join the next Congress, surpassing the record of 30 Republican women sent in 2006.
Ossoff condemns GOP attempt to ax health care law

 Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff accused his opponent, GOP Sen. David Perdue, of working against Georgians' interests by joining Republicans in..
WBZ News Update For November 10 [Video]

WBZ News Update For November 10

Supreme Court hears arguments on Affordable Care Act; New photo of man wanted in Public Garden attack; Warm Wednesday

U.S. Supreme Court To Consider Affordable Care Act Tuesday [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court To Consider Affordable Care Act Tuesday

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments, Tuesday, about the future of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Supreme Court Hearing Arguments About Affordable Care Act [Video]

Supreme Court Hearing Arguments About Affordable Care Act

Arguments are underway at the Supreme Court in a case that could bring changes to health care coverage for millions of Americans. Skyler Henry reports.

GOP tries again to get high court to ax health care law

 WASHINGTON (AP) — A week after the 2020 election, Republican elected officials and the Trump administration are advancing their latest arguments to get rid of...
Biden defends health care law as high court mulls its fate

 WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is championing the Obama administration's signature health law as it goes before the...
Live Coverage: US Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Fate Of Obamacare

 Days after the American people elected a new president and amid a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 237,000 people in the United States, the 2010...
