Donald Trump says he expects to have coronavirus vaccine for Americans by April 2021

Saturday, 14 November 2020
In his first public remarks in over a week following his election loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump also said he expects an emergency use authorisation for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon."
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Not Be Sent To NY

President Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Not Be Sent To NY 03:05

 President Donald Trump announced Friday a coronavirus vaccine will be available in April for the entire country, except New York; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

