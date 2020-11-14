Donald Trump says he expects to have coronavirus vaccine for Americans by April 2021
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () In his first public remarks in over a week following his election loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump also said he expects an emergency use authorisation for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon."
President Donald Trump on Friday announced New York will be the only state in the country that will not get a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available in April. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is firing back;..
President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expects an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon," The remarks came after Trump received an update on 'Operation Warp Speed,' an..
On Monday, Pfizer announced its vaccine candidate had succeeded in the final stage of clinical trials. Business Insider said this marked a major milestone in the race for a vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci..
