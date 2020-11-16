Novak Djokovic beats Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 at ATP Finals

Global  
 

Novak Djokovic beats Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 at ATP FinalsLONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic overcame an early break to beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 Monday at the season-ending ATP Finals in an empty O2 Arena. The top-ranked Djokovic has won the tournament five...
