Novak Djokovic beats Diego Schwartzman in his ATP Finals opener

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 in his opening ATP Finals match at the O2 Arena here on Monday. This was his 12th straight victory in opening matches of the tournament.



Djokovic's only loss in an opening match at this event came in his tournament debut in Shanghai in 2007.



