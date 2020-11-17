Global  
 

Novak Djokovic beats Diego Schwartzman in his ATP Finals opener

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 in his opening ATP Finals match at the O2 Arena here on Monday. This was his 12th straight victory in opening matches of the tournament.

Djokovic's only loss in an opening match at this event came in his tournament debut in Shanghai in 2007.

"Back in 2007, [it]...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals

Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals 08:28

 Alexander Zverev will begin his challenge at the ATP Finals while still under a cloud in the wake of accusations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

