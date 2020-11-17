Global  
 

ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal in high-quality match

BBC News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal by winning two tie-breaks in a superb match at the ATP Finals in London.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

ATP Finals ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic beats Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 at ATP Finals

 LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic overcame an early break to beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 Monday at the season-ending ATP Finals in an empty O2 Arena. The..
WorldNews

ATP Finals 2020: Novak Djokovic beats Diego Schwartzman in straight sets

 Novak Djokovic starts his bid for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title with a dominant win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman.
BBC News

Nadal cruises at ATP Finals as Thiem takes revenge against Tsitsipas

 Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy in style on Sunday, taming in-form Andrey Rublev in straight sets in London after Dominic Thiem beat..
WorldNews

Thiem beats Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

 Dominic Thiem avenges his defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year's final with a three-set win as the ATP Finals begin in London for the final time.
BBC News

Dominic Thiem Dominic Thiem Austrian tennis player


Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player

Djokovic eyes record as Nadal seeks first ATP Finals crown

 Novak Djokovic is bidding to win the ATP Finals for a record-equalling sixth time as Rafael Nadal chases the biggest title missing from his glittering resume at..
WorldNews
Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles [Video]

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles [Video]

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

Roger Federer tweets congratulations to Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard equals his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with win at French Open

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:33Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Study says 43% of children have antibodies of coronaviruses

 A recent study published in Science magazine says it could be that children already have antibodies to other coronaviruses and these antibodies may block..
IndiaTimes

Worldview: Asia-Pacific trading bloc, Peru unrest, and more global headlines

 15 Asia-Pacific countries have joined the world's largest trade bloc, excluding the U.S. Peru's interim president steps down, leaving the office vacant. The..
CBS News

UK’s Johnson in quarantine but declares himself fit, working

 LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is as “fit as a butcher’s dog” after being instructed to self-isolate for 14 days because he..
WorldNews

