Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons ChargeLil Wayne has been hit with a federal weapons charge. TMZ reports that the US Attorney For The Southern District Of Florida has charged the rapper with one count of possession of...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida

Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida 01:16

 Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge in Florida. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged Lil Wayne with a federal weapons charge. . The charge is one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. . Wayne, who was convicted of a...

Lil Wayne Charged by Feds with Possession of Firearm, Ammo

 Lil Wayne's just been hit with a federal weapons charge and could face serious prison time if convicted. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida..
Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years [Video]

Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years

Lil Wayne has given U.S. leader Donald Trump a big boost five days before Americans go to the polls by endorsing the President for another four years.

Rapper Lil Wayne Hit With Gun Charge In Miami [Video]

Rapper Lil Wayne Hit With Gun Charge In Miami

Authorities said they found the weapon when they searched the jet on December 23rd at Opa-locka Executive Airport.

