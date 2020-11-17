Lil Wayne Hit With Federal Weapons Charge
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Lil Wayne has been hit with a federal weapons charge. TMZ reports that the US Attorney For The Southern District Of Florida has charged the rapper with one count of possession of...
