Urgent: France's COVID-19 cases top 2 mln, daily infections declining: official
PARIS, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Paris Capital of France
Over 2,000 migrants cleared from Paris camp amid Covid fears
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:49Published
Trial in France for suspected extremist foiled by three Americans on trainHead lowered, a suspected Isis operative listened silently as a Paris judge today outlined his alleged plot to unleash mass slaughter on a high-speed train..
New Zealand Herald
Trial starts over foiled Paris train attack that inspired movie
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:32Published
France train attack: Four to stand trial over foiled Thalys shootingThe plot to attack American passengers came weeks before the Paris attacks in which 130 people died.
BBC News
Xinhua News Agency Official press agency of the People's Republic of China
British diplomat saves drowning student in southwest China
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01Published
Xi urges high-quality development of Yangtze River Economic BeltNanjing, Nov 16 : Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to implement the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the..
WorldNews
Ex-PM Sandu leads in Moldova's presidential runoff as most ballots countedBUCHAREST, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Moldova's former Prime Minister Maia Sandu early Monday was leading the second round of the country's presidential election with..
WorldNews
Foreign spectators for Tokyo Olympics might be isolated for 14 daysTOKYO, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Foreign spectators to watch next year's Tokyo Olympic Games might be isolated for 14 days if they come from countries where the..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources