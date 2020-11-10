Urgent: France's COVID-19 cases top 2 mln, daily infections declining: official

Covid-19: India reports less than 30,000 cases for the first time in 4 months|Oneindia News



As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, a ray of hope emerges that the worse may finally be over. India recorded 29,164 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours - less than 30,000 in a day for..

Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:29 Published 11 hours ago