It's Donald Trump vs. democracy. Which side are you on?
(CNN)If there was any ever doubt, by now it should be clear: This is Donald Trump vs. Democracy. Amid the final flurry of conspiracy theories, which have translated into frivolous lawsuits and desperate political gambits, Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis gave up the game when she cheered the brief but unprecedented partisan deadlock over certifying Wayne County's votes in the state of Michigan, where President-elect Joe Biden won by 148,000 votes. Ellis tweeted: "If the state board follows suit, the Republican state legislator will select the electors. Huge win for @realDonaldTrump." Here's what that means: the Republican-controlled state legislature would try to overrule the popular vote...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Pelosi wins bid to lead Democrats in US HouseShares US Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday chose House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the party into the Joe Biden era and preside over their narrow House..
WorldNews
Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victoryPresident-elect Joe Biden’s winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election..
WorldNews
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:05Published
Michigan State of the United States of America
G.O.P. faces outcry in Michigan after refusing to certify vote: ‘You could see the racism.’
NYTimes.com
Why It Wasn't Normal When Michigan Republicans Refused to Certify VotesThe G.O.P. members of a county canvassing board eventually approved Detroit’s election results, but the process left many voters wondering what stands between..
NYTimes.com
When Michigan Republicans Refused to Certify Votes, It Wasn’t NormalThe G.O.P. members of a county canvassing board eventually approved Detroit’s election results, but the process left many voters wondering what stands between..
NYTimes.com
More rats at home? Nearly 1 in 4 Michigan houses report an increase since pandemic startMichigan isn't the only state with a rodent increase since the pandemic began. Numbers are even higher in Ohio, New York, South Dakota and New Hampshire.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Arizona Gov: Let election challenges 'play out'Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he believed Arizona's election systems are among the best in the nation but would wait until any court challenges play out before..
USATODAY.com
Wayne County, Michigan County in Michigan
Michigan Republicans Backtrack After Refusing to Certify Election ResultsG.O.P. members of the elections board in Wayne County, which includes Detroit and is heavily Democratic, reversed their decision to hold up approval of Joe..
NYTimes.com
Michigan's Wayne County certifies election results after first failingThe county canvassing board initially split along partisan lines on certifying the election.
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Biden transition: GOP increasingly accepts Trump's defeat — but not in publicUnited States President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Election Results: Tensions Rise as Allies Attack ProcessConfrontations have escalated in swing states, with elections officials in both parties facing threats of violence, as the president and other Republicans try to..
NYTimes.com
Threats and Tensions Rise as Trump and Allies Attack Elections ProcessConfrontations have escalated in swing states, with elections officials in both parties facing threats of violence, as the president and other Republicans try to..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources