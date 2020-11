It's Donald Trump vs. democracy. Which side are you on?

Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

(CNN)If there was any ever doubt, by now it should be clear: This is Donald Trump vs. Democracy. Amid the final flurry of conspiracy theories, which have translated into frivolous lawsuits and desperate political gambits, Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis gave up the game when she cheered the brief but unprecedented partisan deadlock over certifying Wayne County 's votes in the state of Michigan , where President-elect Joe Biden won by 148,000 votes. Ellis tweeted: "If the state board follows suit, the Republican state legislator will select the electors. Huge win for @realDonaldTrump." Here's what that means: the Republican-controlled state legislature would try to overrule the popular vote...