Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It's Donald Trump vs. democracy. Which side are you on?

WorldNews Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
It's Donald Trump vs. democracy. Which side are you on?(CNN)If there was any ever doubt, by now it should be clear: This is Donald Trump vs. Democracy. Amid the final flurry of conspiracy theories, which have translated into frivolous lawsuits and desperate political gambits, Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis gave up the game when she cheered the brief but unprecedented partisan deadlock over certifying Wayne County's votes in the state of Michigan, where President-elect Joe Biden won by 148,000 votes. Ellis tweeted: "If the state board follows suit, the Republican state legislator will select the electors. Huge win for @realDonaldTrump." Here's what that means: the Republican-controlled state legislature would try to overrule the popular vote...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pelosi wins bid to lead Democrats in US House

 Shares US Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday chose House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the party into the Joe Biden era and preside over their narrow House..
WorldNews

Biden approaches 80 million votes in historic victory

 President-elect Joe Biden’s winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election..
WorldNews
Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss [Video]

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election outcome in those states. This report produced by Chris Dignam with legal analysis from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:05Published

Michigan Michigan State of the United States of America

Why It Wasn't Normal When Michigan Republicans Refused to Certify Votes

 The G.O.P. members of a county canvassing board eventually approved Detroit’s election results, but the process left many voters wondering what stands between..
NYTimes.com

When Michigan Republicans Refused to Certify Votes, It Wasn’t Normal

 The G.O.P. members of a county canvassing board eventually approved Detroit’s election results, but the process left many voters wondering what stands between..
NYTimes.com

More rats at home? Nearly 1 in 4 Michigan houses report an increase since pandemic start

 Michigan isn't the only state with a rodent increase since the pandemic began. Numbers are even higher in Ohio, New York, South Dakota and New Hampshire.
 
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Arizona Gov: Let election challenges 'play out'

 Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he believed Arizona's election systems are among the best in the nation but would wait until any court challenges play out before..
USATODAY.com

Wayne County, Michigan Wayne County, Michigan County in Michigan

Michigan Republicans Backtrack After Refusing to Certify Election Results

 G.O.P. members of the elections board in Wayne County, which includes Detroit and is heavily Democratic, reversed their decision to hold up approval of Joe..
NYTimes.com

Michigan's Wayne County certifies election results after first failing

 The county canvassing board initially split along partisan lines on certifying the election.
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden transition: GOP increasingly accepts Trump's defeat — but not in public

 United States President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020..
New Zealand Herald

Trump Election Results: Tensions Rise as Allies Attack Process

 Confrontations have escalated in swing states, with elections officials in both parties facing threats of violence, as the president and other Republicans try to..
NYTimes.com

Threats and Tensions Rise as Trump and Allies Attack Elections Process

 Confrontations have escalated in swing states, with elections officials in both parties facing threats of violence, as the president and other Republicans try to..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Die-Hard Trump Ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Get Intel Briefings Now [Video]

Die-Hard Trump Ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Biden Should Get Intel Briefings Now

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has been a staunch ally of President Donald Trump over the years. He's also inserted himself into the Georgia state election process, in an effort to investigate..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
President Donald Trump Pursues Recount Of 2 Liberal Wisconsin Counties [Video]

President Donald Trump Pursues Recount Of 2 Liberal Wisconsin Counties

President Donald Trump filed Wednesday for a recount of Wisconsin's two largest Democratic counties, paying the required $3 million cost and alleging that they were the sites of the “worst..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29Published
President Donald Trump Requests Partial Wisconsin Recount [Video]

President Donald Trump Requests Partial Wisconsin Recount

President Donald Trump has wired $3 million for a partial recount of Wisconsin’s vote.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Democrat congressman calls for prosecution of President Trump after color revolution coup

 (Natural News) Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) has released a deranged manifesto calling for President Donald Trump to be prosecuted if the ongoing color revolution...
NaturalNews.com

It's Donald Trump vs. democracy. Which side are you on?

It's Donald Trump vs. democracy. Which side are you on? (CNN)If there was any ever doubt, by now it should be clear: This is Donald Trump vs. Democracy. Amid the final flurry of conspiracy theories, which have...
WorldNews Also reported by •VOA News

Current and ex-Trump officials are quietly reaching out to the Biden transition team, even as Trump continues to challenge the 2020 election results, CNN reports

 The outreach effort contrasts Trump and his allies, who, according to reports, have been making the transition to the Biden administration difficult.
Business Insider