US election: Trump invites Michigan lawmakers to White House

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has made several legal attempts to overturn the election result. Now, he is reportedly making a direct appeal ahead of a Monday deadline to certify results in the state of Michigan.
