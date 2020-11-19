US election: Trump invites Michigan lawmakers to White House
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () US President Donald Trump has made several legal attempts to overturn the election result. Now, he is reportedly making a direct appeal ahead of a Monday deadline to certify results in the state of Michigan.
President Donald Trump’s campaign is withdrawing a central part of its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania, where Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump to capture the state and help win the White House. Katie Johnston reports.
At his weekly news conference, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday was asked if it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to be calling election officials, as the AP reported he did in..