UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU deal

WorldNews Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU dealThe UK and Canada have agreed a deal to continue trading under the same terms as the current European Union agreement after the Brexit transition period ends, in a relief for businesses fearing high tariffs. The Government said the agreement paves the way for negotiations to begin next year for a new comprehensive deal with Canada, which has been touted as one of the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU deal

UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU deal 01:03

 The UK and Canada have agreed a deal to continue trading under the same termsas the current European Union agreement after the Brexit transition periodends, in a relief for businesses fearing high tariffs. The Government said theagreement paves the way for negotiations to begin next year for a...

