Diego Maradona memorialized on Columbian monument



A monument in Barranquilla City, Columbia is lit up in the colors of Argentina while displaying a message paying tribute to Diego Maradona on Wednesday night, November 25. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:27 Published 2 hours ago

Thousands of Argentinians gather in Buenos Aires after Diego Maradona's death



Thousands of Argentinians celebrating the life of Diego Maradona gathered at the obelisk monument in the centre of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, November 25. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:25 Published 2 hours ago