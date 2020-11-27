Trump says he'll leave office if Electoral College formalises Biden victory
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Trump has said he would allow a peaceful transition of power in January if the Electoral College formalises Democrat Joe Biden's victory, but insisted such a decision would be a “mistake”.
