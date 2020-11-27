Trump says he'll leave office if Electoral College formalises Biden victory

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden



On Tuesday, the two battleground states formally awarded a total of 26 electoral votes to President-elect Biden. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 2 days ago

'America is back': Biden introduces team to world



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it" when he takes office on Jan. 20, turning the page on President Donald Trump's.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16 Published 2 days ago