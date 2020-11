Photo shows doctor embracing a 'vulnerable,' 'lonely' COVID-19 patient on Thanksgiving Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Photographer Go Nakamura says Dr. Joseph Varon often gets close to COVID-19 patients, but the hug on Thanksgiving was a unique and moving moment.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like