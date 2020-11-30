Global  
 

Rest in peace, Papa: Senegal World Cup footballer Papa Bouba Diop dies at 42

Monday, 30 November 2020
Papa Bouba Diop, who scored the goal which secured Senegal a historic 1-0 win over France in their opening FIFA World Cup match in 2002, died on Sunday at the age of 42.
 Jamie Redknapp and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink pay tribute to former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop who has died at the age of 42

