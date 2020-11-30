|
Rest in peace, Papa: Senegal World Cup footballer Papa Bouba Diop dies at 42
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Papa Bouba Diop, who scored the goal which secured Senegal a historic 1-0 win over France in their opening FIFA World Cup match in 2002, died on Sunday at the age of 42.
