Australia condemns China over fake war crime tweet

Deutsche Welle Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Australia's prime minister has demanded an apology for a fake image tweeted by a senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official. The doctored image shows an Australian soldier holding a knife to a child's throat.
