Williams' Russell could replace Hamilton at Sakhir Grand Prix

BBC News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Williams driver George Russell is the leading contender to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix.
News video: Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash

Grosjean has 'miracle' escape from fiery Bahrain crash 01:14

 Still photographs of Romain Grosjean's crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix.

Duration: 02:43Published

Pandemic causing problems for NFL in Week 12

 In this week's Tuesday Morning Quarterback, coronavirus is continuing to spread through the NFL and college football, threatening the outlook for both leagues..
CBS News
Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIA said on Tuesday. It means his dream to match a record number of victories this season is now out of reach. Emer McCarthy reports.

Duration: 01:09Published

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

 Hamilton is in isolation in accordance with the health protocols in Bahrain.
CBS News

Hamilton completes Bahrain practice 'double top', Albon crashes

 MANAMA: showed no sign of easing up after securing his record-equalling seventh drivers championship when he completed a practice 'double top' for Mercedes in..
WorldNews
Hamilton 'hopeful' on Mercedes contract negotiations [Video]

Hamilton 'hopeful' on Mercedes contract negotiations

2020 Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton tells Reuters he feels he and the team have a lot more to do together.

Duration: 02:50Published
Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton [Video]

Damon Hill hails 'best of all time' Lewis Hamilton

Former Formula One driver Damon Hill has described Lewis Hamilton as "a great champion" and "the best of all time" following the Mercedes driver's record-equalling seventh World Championship. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Duration: 00:52Published
Watch: Ranveer Singh's Mercedes gets scratched, actor steps out to inspect [Video]

Watch: Ranveer Singh's Mercedes gets scratched, actor steps out to inspect

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. As paparazzi surrounded him and his car for photos, they also witnessed a minor accident. A video shows Ranveer getting out of his Mercedes car to inspect what had happened. Turned out, a motorbike had brushed past Ranveer's car, scratching it. The actor simply checked the damages and went back to his car. Ranveer was later seen at Yash Raj Films' studios. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in the sports-drama '83'. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on Indian cricket team's win at the 1983 World Cup.

Duration: 01:54Published

F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton driveshis first race as a seven-time world champion. The Briton secured his latesttitle with a win at a rain-soaked Turkish Grand..

Duration: 02:04Published
Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races [Video]

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after..

Duration: 01:21Published
Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers [Video]

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers

Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World..

Duration: 01:32Published

Lewis Hamilton out of Sakhir GP after positive Covid-19 test

 Seven-time F1 champion is otherwise fit and healthy but won’t compete in this weekend’s race Lewis Hamilton has returned two positive tests for Covid-19...
Also reported by •Mid-DayBBC NewsDaily StarSky NewstalkSPORTAutosportF1-FansiteCBC.caautoevolutionUpworthy

Lewis Hamilton and Stuart Broad the first two nominees up for SPOTY

 Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and England cricketer Stuart Broad have been named as the first two nominees for the 2020 BBC Sports...
Also reported by •Upworthy