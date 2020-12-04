Trump orders withdrawal of most US troops from Somalia
Friday, 4 December 2020 () US President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of most American military personnel from Somalia by early next year. US soldiers in the region have been helping local forces defeat the al-Shabab militant group.
