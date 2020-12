Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels for face-to-face meeting with Von der Leyen

Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for a face-to-face summit with the European commission president , Ursula von der Leyen, in an 11th-hour attempt to break the impasse in the Brexit negotiations, raising hopes of agreement on a trade and security deal. A long-awaited crunch meeting will be held in the “coming days”, the two leaders said in a joint statement following a 90-minute call, with sources on both sides pointing to Wednesday as the most likely date. Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels after call with Von der Leyen ends with 'significant differences' – politics live Read more Johnson had asked for a break from the telephone call to confirm with his aides, including his...