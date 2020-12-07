Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels for face-to-face meeting with Von der Leyen

WorldNews Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels for face-to-face meeting with Von der LeyenBoris Johnson will travel to Brussels for a face-to-face summit with the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, in an 11th-hour attempt to break the impasse in the Brexit negotiations, raising hopes of agreement on a trade and security deal. A long-awaited crunch meeting will be held in the “coming days”, the two leaders said in a joint statement following a 90-minute call, with sources on both sides pointing to Wednesday as the most likely date. Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels after call with Von der Leyen ends with 'significant differences' – politics live Read more Johnson had asked for a break from the telephone call to confirm with his aides, including his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal 01:54

 Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Brexit: Boris Johnson to head to Brussels for crucial talks

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission plan to meet in person to see whether a last minute trade deal can be hammered..
New Zealand Herald

‘Australia-style’ outcome will be a no-deal Brexit, Downing Street admits

 Leaving the EU on “Australia terms” will mean a no-deal Brexit, Downing Street has admitted for the first time – while insisting the UK would still..
WorldNews

Brexit trade talks to resume in ‘final throw of the dice’

 British and European Union negotiators will meet in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal before a transition agreement..
WorldNews

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks [Video]

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday after the teams struggled tobridge an array of differences. In a joint statement British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “afurther effort” should be undertaken by their respective negotiating teams toassess whether the “significant differences” can be resolved.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Belgian town where UK's COVID-19 vaccine is made 'proud to save the world' [Video]

Belgian town where UK's COVID-19 vaccine is made 'proud to save the world'

The town is situated between Brussels and Antwerp

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published

What happens if the UK and EU fail to agree a Brexit deal?

 No deal likely to damage relations with EU and Ireland, raise food prices and affect travel Fears that the UK and the EU will not agree a trade deal were fuelled..
WorldNews

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit: PM to meet EU chief in bid to save trade deal

 The UK and EU say "significant differences" still remain as the leaders prepare to talk face-to-face.
BBC News
Brexit talks: Negociators make last-ditch effort to bridge differences [Video]

Brexit talks: Negociators make last-ditch effort to bridge differences

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:00Published

WorldView: Alps glaciers melting and more global headlines

 Researchers say 92% of glaciers near the Alps could be lost by 2100 because of climate change. Brexit talks resume before the December 31st deadlines. The Duke..
CBS News

Von der Leyen Commission Von der Leyen Commission

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit briefing: 24 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 24 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks [Video]

‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

Negotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and the EU are to make a final push to get a post-Brexit trade dealover the line following crisis talks between Boris Johnson and EuropeanCommission president Ursula von der Leyen. In an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Universal Music snaps up Bob Dylan's back catalogue of more than 600 songs

 Bob Dylan’s back catalogue of songs has been snapped by Universal Music in a deal thought to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. No financial details...
Proactive Investors

Timbuk2’s Gift Sale offers 40% off popular styles + free shipping: MacBook backpacks, more

 The Timbuk2 Gift Sale takes* 40% off* popular styles with promo code *GET40 *at checkout. Find deals on MacBook backpacks, messenger bags, duffels, accessories,...
9to5Toys

Bring Assistant to the kitchen with Lenovo’s Smart Display 10 at $95 (Save 52%)

 Lenovo is currently offering its Smart Display 10 for *$94.99 shipped* when code *EXTRAFIVE* has been applied at checkout. Also available at B&H for $5 more....
9to5Toys