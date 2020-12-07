Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels for face-to-face meeting with Von der Leyen
Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for a face-to-face summit with the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, in an 11th-hour attempt to break the impasse in the Brexit negotiations, raising hopes of agreement on a trade and security deal. A long-awaited crunch meeting will be held in the “coming days”, the two leaders said in a joint statement following a 90-minute call, with sources on both sides pointing to Wednesday as the most likely date. Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels after call with Von der Leyen ends with 'significant differences' – politics live Read more Johnson had asked for a break from the telephone call to confirm with his aides, including his...
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Von der Leyen Commission
