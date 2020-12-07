Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels for face-to-face meeting with Von der Leyen

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks



The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday after the teams struggled tobridge an array of differences. In a joint statement British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “afurther effort” should be undertaken by their respective negotiating teams toassess whether the “significant differences” can be resolved.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO