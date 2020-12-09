Forbes names Jacinda Ardern ahead of the Queen in list of world’s 100 most powerful women

Global  
 

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Forbes names Jacinda Ardern ahead of the Queen in list of world’s 100 most powerful womenPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the 32nd most powerful woman in the world, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II at 46th, according to Forbes. Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS In its 17th annual ranking of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, Forbes editor Maggie McGrath said Ardern was recognised after she “vanquished a first and second wave of a virus in her country by...
0
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: The Queen's Gambit: Chess 'has not been that kind to women,' says Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen

The Queen's Gambit: Chess 'has not been that kind to women,' says Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen 02:44

 For Carlsen, the world's top-rated chess player and current world chess champion, the character of Beth in the Queen's Gambit could be "a role model for women and girls who want to play chess."

New Zealand remembers volcano tragedy [Video]

New Zealand remembers volcano tragedy

New Zealand on Wednesday (December 9) marked the one-year anniversary of the volcanic eruption on White Island that killed 22 people, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern describing the tragic event as "devastating" for the country. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:58Published

New Zealand marks 'devastating' volcano eruption anniversary

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has paid an emotional tribute to victims of the White Island volcano eruption on the first anniversary of the disaster..
WorldNews

Watch: White Island memorial in New Zealand

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is opening a remembrance event for the anniversary of the Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption, which killed 22..
SBS

Christchurch shooter was radicalized on YouTube, New Zealand report says

 Illustration by Corey Brickley for The Verge

The Australian white supremacist who killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand was..
The Verge

Inside the final months of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh's life

 The former CEO of online retailer Zappos, Tony Hsieh, died last month after suffering injuries from a house fire. The 46-year-old multi-millionaire helped..
CBS News

Forbes releases its list of the world's most powerful women of 2020

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made the list for the first time — claiming the No. 3 slot.
CBS News

Forbes releases its list of the most powerful women of 2020

 Forbes magazine has released its list of the world's most powerful women. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are among..
CBS News

Forbes' 100 most powerful Women: Nirmala Sitharaman ranks 41st, Roshni Nadar Malhotra 55th, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw ranks 68

 Forbes 2020: At top three is Black and Indian-American US Vice-President elect, Kamala Harris who will serve as the first female Vice President of US.
DNA

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall expecting third child [Video]

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall expecting third child

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child, herhusband has announced. Former rugby star Mike Tindall revealed the news on apodcast he co-hosts, saying: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scanlast week – third Tindall on its way.” A Buckingham Palace spokesman said theQueen and Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted” by their granddaughter’spregnancy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Carols for UK royals as they thank volunteers [Video]

Carols for UK royals as they thank volunteers

Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the British royal family met at the monarch's Windsor Castle home on Tuesday to thank local volunteers and key workers and hear Christmas carols being played by a Salvation Army brass band.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published

Queen Elizabeth, top royals gather outside for the first time publicly during pandemic

 Queen Elizabeth II and top royals hosted a carol event outdoors at Windsor Castle to thank The Salvation Army and other volunteers for their pandemic work.
USATODAY.com
Queen welcomes Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Windsor carol concert [Video]

Queen welcomes Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Windsor carol concert

The Queen enjoyed a Christmas carol performance on the steps of her WindsorCastle home – as she welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after theirroyal train tour of the country. As a Salvation Army band played festive tunesfor the Queen and her family gathered around her, the head of state could beseen quietly singing along.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

MONSTER HUNTER Movie – Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) [Video]

MONSTER HUNTER Movie – Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich)

MONSTER HUNTER Movie Vignette – Artemis - Learn about how writer/director Paul W.S. Anderson brought Milla Jovovich’s Artemis to life. ➡️ “When you play the video game, you create your own..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published
Taylor Swift's New Surprise Album, Shakira's Moves Go Viral on TikTok and More | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift's New Surprise Album, Shakira's Moves Go Viral on TikTok and More | Billboard News

In today's top stories, Taylor Swift shocks fans by announcing her second surprise album, Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor make Forbes' 'World's 100 Most Powerful Women' list and Shakira's 'Girl Like Me'..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:16Published
Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Rihanna Rank on Forbes' 'World's 100 Most Powerful Women' | Billboard News [Video]

Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Rihanna Rank on Forbes' 'World's 100 Most Powerful Women' | Billboard News

Forbes unveiled their 'World's 100 Most Powerful Women' and music stars Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Rihanna made the list.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:14Published

UK's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip to 'wait in line' for COVID-19 vaccine

 The UK's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip will not get preferential treatment, but will instead "wait in line" during the first wave of the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.comWorldNewseuronewsOK! Magazine

'She was charismatic, even on a video call': What it's like behind the scenes with the Queen

'She was charismatic, even on a video call': What it's like behind the scenes with the Queen COMMENT: For the past week, my friends have been asking me: "Why is the Queen laughing?" They've seen the picture of Queen Elizabeth in conversation with my...
New Zealand Herald

