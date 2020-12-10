Global  
 

Italian hero of the 1982 World Cup Paolo Rossi dies aged 64

euronews Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The legendary striker, nicknamed ‘Pablito’, was famed for his performance in the 1982 World Cup where his six goals propelled Italy to the title.
