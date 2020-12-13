Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

German lockdown: Merkel announces tough new COVID curbs

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
The German chancellor has announced the closure of stores, schools, and daycare centers in the run-up to Christmas. The new rules, agreed with Germany's 16 state leaders, will come into effect from Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Germany announces COVID-19 lockdown with businesses and schools closed through January 10 [Video]

Germany announces COVID-19 lockdown with businesses and schools closed through January 10

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that schools and non-essential businesses will close from Wednesday through January 10 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:00Published
Coronavirus: Merkel calls for new restrictions across Germany for festive season [Video]

Coronavirus: Merkel calls for new restrictions across Germany for festive season

The German Chancellor backs scientists' recommendations for tighter lockdown measures.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:57Published
Newark Residents Face Lockdown, Curfew Following Surge In COVID Cases [Video]

Newark Residents Face Lockdown, Curfew Following Surge In COVID Cases

New Jersey's largest city is facing tough restrictions because of a surge in coronavirus cases. Residents in Newark will be celebrating Thanksgiving under a lockdown, and a new curfew takes effect for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:26Published