One Person Shot as Clashes Erupt at Pro-Trump Protest in Washington State

WorldNews Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
One Person Shot as Clashes Erupt at Pro-Trump Protest in Washington StateOLYMPIA, WashingtonArmed clashes broke out on the streets of Olympia, Washington on Saturday as multiple protest groups converged on the city, pitting pro-Trump demonstrators against counter-protesters and leaving at least one person shot. Washington State Patrol confirmed that one person was in custody after the shooting, according to the Seattle Times, though no details were immediately available on the condition of the victim. Shots fired by one proud boy, counterprotestor hit and on the ground now. #OlympiaProtest pic.twitter.com/VYDvymPXz8 — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) December 12, 2020 The shooting came after members of a pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally were joined by the Proud...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Right wing and anti-Trump protesters clash in D.C.

Right wing and anti-Trump protesters clash in D.C. 01:07

 Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the country on Saturday, with one in Washington turning violent at times. Olivia Chan reports.

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill [Video]

Trump revives threat to veto defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense spending bill, which was passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday, giving the president 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto it, sign it or allow it to become law without his signature. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published

Man Is Arrested in Stabbing at D.C. Election Protest

 The confrontation near the White House between supporters and opponents of President Trump was one of several on Saturday in Washington and in state capitals..
NYTimes.com

U.S. officials expelled 66 migrant kids in violation of court order

 A federal judge in November ordered the Trump administration to stop expelling unaccompanied migrant children without court hearings or asylum interviews.
CBS News

Trump administration pushing delay in nursing home vaccinations

 HHS explicitly instructs providers that the "earliest the program can turn on is Dec 21st" for the Pfizer vaccine, according to Operation Warp Speed documents..
CBS News

