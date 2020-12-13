One Person Shot as Clashes Erupt at Pro-Trump Protest in Washington State
OLYMPIA, WashingtonArmed clashes broke out on the streets of Olympia, Washington on Saturday as multiple protest groups converged on the city, pitting pro-Trump demonstrators against counter-protesters and leaving at least one person shot. Washington State Patrol confirmed that one person was in custody after the shooting, according to the Seattle Times, though no details were immediately available on the condition of the victim. Shots fired by one proud boy, counterprotestor hit and on the ground now. #OlympiaProtest pic.twitter.com/VYDvymPXz8 — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) December 12, 2020 The shooting came after members of a pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally were joined by the Proud...
