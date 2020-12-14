Global  
 

London and other parts of south east to move into Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday

Sky News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
London and other parts of the south east will move into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from midnight on Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions

London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions 00:59

 London is being moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions,after a surge in cases across the city.

